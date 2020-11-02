Monday, November 2, 2020

Tottenham 2-1 Brighton: Gareth Bale scores first goal since return to seal victory

Protesters Paint #ENDSARS On Floor Of Abuja Airport

Nigerian youth calling for an end to police brutality and extrajudicial killings in the country on Sunday stormed the Nnamdi Azikwe International...
'Cristiano is back' – Ronaldo thrilled after match-winning return but won't talk about coronavirus test criticism

The Juventus striker recently missed out on a Champions League clash with Barcelona but is now back in the fold with the...
Tottenham 2-1 Brighton: Gareth Bale scores first goal since return to seal victory

Gareth Bale scored his first goal since his return to Tottenham to secure Jose Mourinho's side a 2-1 victory over Brighton to...
Man Utd 0-1 Arsenal: Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang pen gives Gunners long-awaited win at big-six rival

Arsenal ended a run of 29 games without a win at a big-six side as Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang's second-half penalty gave them a...
Gareth Bale scored his first goal since his return to Tottenham to secure Jose Mourinho’s side a 2-1 victory over Brighton to move second in the Premier League.

Brought on in the 70th minute with the scores locked at 1-1, it took the 31-year-old just 200 seconds to make an impact, heading home Sergio Reguilon’s cross to seal all three points.

Harry Kane had given Spurs the lead in the 13th minute after winning and scoring a penalty after a foul from Adam Lallana and some VAR intervention.

VAR was at the centre of Brighton’s equaliser too as Tariq Lamptey’s cool finish stood despite referee Graham Scott checking the pitchside monitor for a potential foul from Solly March on Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg.

It was a controversial moment and a first for VAR in the Premier League, but it was soon all forgotten as Bale sealed all three points with his first goal for the club in seven years and 166 days.

Previous articleMan Utd 0-1 Arsenal: Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang pen gives Gunners long-awaited win at big-six rival
Next article‘Cristiano is back’ – Ronaldo thrilled after match-winning return but won’t talk about coronavirus test criticism
