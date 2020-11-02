Tottenham 2-1 Brighton: Gareth Bale scores first goal since return to seal victory

Gareth Bale scored his first goal since his return to Tottenham to secure Jose Mourinho’s side a 2-1 victory over Brighton to move second in the Premier League.

Brought on in the 70th minute with the scores locked at 1-1, it took the 31-year-old just 200 seconds to make an impact, heading home Sergio Reguilon’s cross to seal all three points.

Harry Kane had given Spurs the lead in the 13th minute after winning and scoring a penalty after a foul from Adam Lallana and some VAR intervention.

VAR was at the centre of Brighton’s equaliser too as Tariq Lamptey’s cool finish stood despite referee Graham Scott checking the pitchside monitor for a potential foul from Solly March on Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg.

It was a controversial moment and a first for VAR in the Premier League, but it was soon all forgotten as Bale sealed all three points with his first goal for the club in seven years and 166 days.