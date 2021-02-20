Saturday, February 20, 2021

info@theabujatimes.com

Trending

TOYOTA AND ABUJA-KADUNA HIGHWAY

Must read

Trending

ACI Confers Award to Abuja Airport

theabujatimes
The Airports Council International (ACI) has conferred the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport (NAIA), Abuja with the Airport Service Quality (ASQ) Award.
Read more
Trending

Foundation distributes N10m cash grant to 120 poor widows in Abuja

theabujatimes
A faith-based charity organisation, ONEJ CARE Foundation says it has distributed about N10 million to some 120 poor and vulnerable widows in...
Read more
Trending

TOYOTA AND ABUJA-KADUNA HIGHWAY

theabujatimes
The adversities brought upon the Nigerian state by criminal gangs in the South and Islamist terrorists in the North do not serve...
Read more
Trending

Titilayo Eboh honoured at Abuja ‘Couple’s Dinner’

theabujatimes
The glitz and glamour event of the recently held Couple’s Dinner in Abuja the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) was indeed a special...
Read more
theabujatimes

The adversities brought upon the Nigerian state by criminal gangs in the South and Islamist terrorists in the North do not serve our country any good offering but smart entrepreneurs and business-branding people of multinationals are poised to reap hundreds of millions of dollars from our collective national foolishness. It was a relief, albeit an undesirable one, to read the advert for Toyota’s Nigerian-centric medium-sized bus transport that is a veritable “armoured tank.” Yes, that is the state we have got ourselves in.

Imagine what should pass for a comfy coach on our highways now fitted with gun ports, assault-resistant body-plating, glass, and wheels plus a whole lot of offerings that will have our infantry corps green with envy. But that is how it should be now otherwise the vital Abuja-Kaduna road artery will be left to ruins. True, the Abuja-Kaduna highway is necessary as a “de-congest route” to help ease the hectic stress of week-day lives at the Federal Capital Territory because, if that road were safe to traverse at all times, Northern Nigerians of all shades will repair to Kaduna for weekends and holidays, Kaduna still being some sort of de-facto capital of Northern Nigeria.

What the Toyota automobile company has done is to create a niche business that will define safe road transport in Nigeria; that “gun port” feature excites me greatly because the deterrence for road marauders who chose to rob, kidnap, rape, and decimate is sustained bursts of suppression fire from Gatling-like gun platforms mounted at spread-out locations within the bowel of the bus transport. The time has come to begin exterminating criminal elements from Nigerian roads and it does not matter if they are Fulani kinsfolk of our sitting president.

Previous articleTitilayo Eboh honoured at Abuja ‘Couple’s Dinner’
Next articleFoundation distributes N10m cash grant to 120 poor widows in Abuja
- Advertisement -

More articles

Trending

ACI Confers Award to Abuja Airport

theabujatimes
The Airports Council International (ACI) has conferred the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport (NAIA), Abuja with the Airport Service Quality (ASQ) Award.
Read more
Trending

Foundation distributes N10m cash grant to 120 poor widows in Abuja

theabujatimes
A faith-based charity organisation, ONEJ CARE Foundation says it has distributed about N10 million to some 120 poor and vulnerable widows in...
Read more
Trending

Titilayo Eboh honoured at Abuja ‘Couple’s Dinner’

theabujatimes
The glitz and glamour event of the recently held Couple’s Dinner in Abuja the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) was indeed a special...
Read more

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisement -

Latest article

Trending

ACI Confers Award to Abuja Airport

theabujatimes
The Airports Council International (ACI) has conferred the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport (NAIA), Abuja with the Airport Service Quality (ASQ) Award.
Read more
Trending

Foundation distributes N10m cash grant to 120 poor widows in Abuja

theabujatimes
A faith-based charity organisation, ONEJ CARE Foundation says it has distributed about N10 million to some 120 poor and vulnerable widows in...
Read more
Trending

TOYOTA AND ABUJA-KADUNA HIGHWAY

theabujatimes
The adversities brought upon the Nigerian state by criminal gangs in the South and Islamist terrorists in the North do not serve...
Read more
Trending

Titilayo Eboh honoured at Abuja ‘Couple’s Dinner’

theabujatimes
The glitz and glamour event of the recently held Couple’s Dinner in Abuja the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) was indeed a special...
Read more
Business

Osun Boosts Investment in Local Textile Industry

theabujatimes
Nigeria textile industry is set to receive a major boost with the launch of new Adire Textile Factory in Ile-Ife, Osun State.
Read more

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

© 2020 - Zebra Media Company
MORE STORIES

Kanu faults Buhari’s aide over Biafra

Over 20,000 Nigerians Employed for Lagos-Ibadan Rail Project – Amaechi

Nigeria needs priests, pastors after Christ’s heart, says Kaigama

Goods Worth Millions Of Naira Destroyed As Fire Razes Abuja Furniture...