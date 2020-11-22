Sunday, November 22, 2020

Transcorp Hilton wins four awards

theabujatimes

Transcorp Hilton Abuja has been honoured with four (4) awards including Africa’s Leading Business Hotel for the sixth consecutive year at the 27th annual World Travel Awards. The hotel, which is owned by Transcorp Hotels Plc, the hospitality subsidiary of Transnational Corporation of Nigeria Plc, also won the awards for Nigeria’s Leading Hotel, Nigeria’s Leading Business Hotel and Nigeria’s Leading Hotel Suite (the Presidential Suite).

Commenting on the award, the General Manager of Transcorp Hilton Abuja, Kevin Brett, said, “We are delighted once again to receive the World Travel Awards in various categories. It is a testament to the fact that the hard work and commitment our team put in daily is recognised and appreciated”. Speaking further, he said “I thank our guests who through their continuous patronage and feedback have helped us retain the number one position in the Nigerian hospitality industry”

The Managing Director, Transcorp Hotels Plc, Dupe Olusola, in her remarks, highlighted the significance of receiving such an award during the COVID-19 Pandemic. She said, “It is such a pleasure to receive the ultimate seal of excellence in the global tourism and hospitality industry from the World Travel Awards. At a time were travellers are exploring only the best hospitality products, the significance of this recognition is truly important”

According to the organiser of the award, this year’s World Travel Awards nomination programme reported record and never before seen visitor traffic and engagement from the public voter (the all-important tourism consumer) despite the incredible challenges faced by our industry over the course of 2020. This shows that as the global recovery begins, the appetite for tourism has never been as keen and offers hope and much-needed encouragement to us all.

World Travel Awards was established in 1993 to acknowledge, reward and celebrate excellence across all key sectors of the travel, tourism and hospitality industries. Today, the World Travel Awards brand is recognised globally as the ultimate hallmark of industry excellence.

Previous articleUNICEF raises alarm over COVID-19 threats to children
Next articleTrump seeks appeal of Pennsylvania ruling on election fraud claims
