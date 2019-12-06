The Kaduna State High Court on Thursday ordered the Department of State Services to transfer the leader of the Islamic Movement in Nigeria, Sheikh Ibraheem El-Zakzaky, and his wife, Zeenat, to the Nigerian Correctional Centre, Kaduna.

Justice Gideon Kurada gave the order at the resumed hearing of the main suit in Kaduna.

This was eight months after the last hearing in April.

The trial judge’s order was sequel to the application by Haruna Magashi, counsel for the IMN leader.

Transferring the Shi’ite leader to Kaduna, according to the judge, would enable his lawyers to have access to him whenever the need arises.

The Shi’ite leader and his wife are standing trial over allegations of culpable homicide, unlawful assembly and disruption of public peace, among other charges.

Kurada had, on April 25, adjourned the trial of the IMN leader indefinitely to enable him to serve on the panel of the Presidential and National Assembly Election Petitions Tribunal, in Yobe.

Counsel for El-Zakzaky, Magashi, who held brief for lead counsel, Femi Falana (SAN), applied for his clients’ transfer to the Nigeria Correctional Centre, Kaduna.

Speaking shortly after the adjournment of the case till February 6, 2020 for further hearing, Magashi told newsmen that the legal team of the IMN leader had had difficulty whenever they wanted to see El-Zakzaky at the DSS detention facility.

He added that lawyers would have easy access to the IMN leader and his wife if transferred to the correctional facility in Kaduna and that would speed up the trial of his clients.

But the prosecution counsel led by Dari Bayero, Director of Public Prosecution at the State Ministry of Justice, told journalists that his team was prepared for the trial of El-Zakzaky and his wife but it was stalled.