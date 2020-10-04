Sunday, October 4, 2020

TRANSFER NEWS: MANCHESTER UNITED SET TO SIGN EDINSON CAVANI ON A TWO-YEAR DEAL

Manchester United are reportedly on the verge of signing former Paris Saint-Germain striker Edinson Cavani on a free transfer.
Manchester United are set to pull off a major coup in the transfer market as the Red Devils are poised to sign iconic Uruguayan striker Edinson Cavani on a free transfer.

Cavani has been a free agent since July when his contract with Ligue 1 champions Paris Saint-Germain ran out. The 33-year-old had been approached by Manchester United back in January only to be met with a rejection back then. However, they are set to taste success in their endeavours this time out, if Bouhafsi’s report is to be believed.

Cavani will be signing a two-year contract with Manchester United. The Uruguayan is expected to travel to Manchester tonight, with a medical scheduled for Sunday. If all goes well, the centre-forward may end up playing against former club PSG in the Champions League group stage later this month.

Cavani started out his professional career at Danubio in Uruguay, before moving to Italy with Palermo. Having shone brightly at the club, he was snapped up by Napoli where he rose to superstardom. In 2013, the 33-year-old joined Paris Saint-Germain and played a key role in establishing themselves as the dominant force in French football.

During his time with the French capital club, Cavani plundered 200 goals in 301 appearances. In the process, the 33-year-old won a host of titles and trophies, including six Ligue 1 titles in his seven-year stint at Parc des Princes.

Manchester United have been in the market for attacking reinforcements as they look to challenge on four fronts in the ongoing campaign. While Ole Gunnar Solskjaer had been eyeing a right-sided winger as a priority, the manager had previously hinted that he would be open to adding a new striker to the roster.

With Marcus Rashford and Mason Greenwood playing out wide, Manchester United have been left with Anthony Martial as the lone striker. And even though Odion Ighalo is an option, the Nigerian has faded after his bright start to life at Old Trafford. Furthermore, his loan deal stands to expire in a couple of months.

So, moving for an experienced campaigner with a title-winning pedigree makes sense for the Red Devils. And Cavani may end up having a similar impact to that of his ex-PSG teammate Zlatan Ibrahimovic during his time at Old Trafford.

