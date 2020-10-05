Monday, October 5, 2020

Travellers must bear full costs of COVID-19 tests – PTF

We are targeting N30b yearly in FCT from property tax, says Aliyu

Dr. Ramatu Tijjani Aliyu is the Minister of State for the Federal Capital Territory and member, Nigerian Institute of Town Planners (NITP)....
Newly born baby dumped in gutter in Abuja Estate

The Police Command in Anambra State has rescued a day-old baby wrapped in a cloth and abandoned inside drainage in Abuja estate...
Policeman arrested for killing 19-year old in Abuja

A policeman has been arrested for killing a 19-year old man, Jonah Samson, in Abuja. Jonah was shot and...
New Zealand PM Jacinda Ardern says 'we beat the virus again'

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern declared on Monday New Zealand "beat the virus again" and announced restrictions in the country's largest city would...
abujatimes

The National Coordinator of the Presidential Task Force on COVID-19, Dr Sani Aliyu, has said the country cannot afford to conduct free COVID-19 tests for passengers arriving into Nigeria.

Aliyu, who made this statement on Saturday during a webinar organised by the Chairman of the Nigerians in Diaspora Commission, Abike Dabiri-Erewa, explained that the country would run out of test kits if it chooses to test the 5,000 to 7,000 persons who come into the country daily.

For this reason, he said, travellers must pay for the full cost of COVID-19 testing.

The coordinator explained that the kits were expensive and testing everyone was not sustainable.

 He said, “The main reason why we can’t test people is due to the number of passengers we get into Nigeria. It is nothing compared to Ghana or other countries. We get between 5,000 and 7,000 passengers when we fully open the airport every day. There is a slightly smaller number that goes out.

“At the moment, we have done just half a million tests. The tests are very expensive as we all know. PCR tests are very expensive in Nigeria and even in developing countries. At any point in time, we have 300,000-400,000 test kits available. The majority of these test kits are donated by our donors. We have some we have bought. We are in the process of buying about another half a million or so.”

He added, “If we were to take up the travel testing, we will run out of test kits in no time, believe me. We will be tripling the number of tests every day and it is not sustainable. Even in developed countries, like the United Kingdom for instance, yes you do testing and it is free under the National Health Service but it is not for travel purposes.

“The moment you say travel, they would ask you to go private. We have had colleagues that had paid £250 for a test in the UK before coming from the private sector. We are trying as much as possible to push the cost of PCR down for the private laboratories but one of the things we have said is that they will not be allowed to double-dip.

“They will not serve the public sector and private sector. They have to do it only within the travel sector side and the more laboratories we have coming onto the portal, the easier it will push down the cost. I am very sure the cost will come down.”

The PTF Coordinator listed Lagos as the only one charging N50,000, noting that others were charging between N36,000 and N39,000 for testing.

Previous articleGuns boom in Akure as PDP, APC supporters clash
Next articleOsinbajo applauds as IGP bars FSARS, others from routine duties
COVID-19

Test certificate fraud rocks COVID-19 air travel protocol

One month after international flights resumed in Nigeria, allegations of fraud and test certificate racketeering trail foreign air travels.
COVID-19

We spent N1b on over 500, 000 families, says COVID-19 task force

Victim Support Fund (VSF) COVID-19 Task Force has indicated that it spent N1b on 500 000 families across the country to help...
COVID-19

India's Covid-19 death toll tops 100,000, behind US and Brazil

India's death toll from the novel coronavirus rose past 100,000 on Saturday, onlythe third country in the world to reach that bleak...
Julius Berger donates palliative to Abuja-Kano project community, hospital

Coronavirus: Nigeria records 304 new cases, lowest in two weeks

410 new COVID-19 cases recorded in 15 states, FCT

CORONAVIRUS: Oyo Discharges Infected America Returnee After Treatment