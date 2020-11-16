Tuesday, November 17, 2020

Troops rescue 9 kidnapped passengers on Kaduna-Abuja Road

theabujatimes

The Kaduna State Government has disclosed that troops carrying out internal security operations rescued nine persons kidnapped along the Kaduna-Abuja Road on Sunday afternoon.

In a statement on Sunday night, Commissioner, Ministry of Internal Security and Home Affairs, Mr. Samuel Aruwan said that the state government received operational feedback from the Defence Headquarters’s Operation Thunder Strike (OPTS) following Sunday’s incident.

According to him, “The feedback goes thus: Troops of the Operation Thunder Strike on a routine patrol along Akilubu-Gidan Busa axis on the Kaduna-Abuja road, received a distress call at around 4PM, of bandits blocking the main highway.

“The armed bandits opened fire on a bus, forcing the driver to halt.

“On getting to the location, the armed bandits had already kidnapped nine persons from an 18-seater bus with registration No. Kaduna: MKA-151.

“The troops immediately mobilized and engaged the bandits in a firefight and in the process rescued nine persons kidnapped who later rejoined their colleagues after their rescue and a head count.

“Regrettably, the driver and a passenger seated close to him lost their lives.

“The Kaduna State Government sends its condolences to their families and prays for God to grant them eternal rest.

“Following this summary from the military, the government assures citizens and commuters plying the route that any emerging developments regarding the unfortunate incident will be communicated.”

The commissioner further said that, “the government also assures citizens of Kaduna State that it will continue to work hard, in collaboration with the Federal Government to improve the security on the highway.

“It is also working with the Governments of Zamfara, Katsina, Niger, Nasarawa, Plateau, Sokoto and Kano States, as well as the Military, Police, DSS and relevant stakeholders on enhancing the security situation in the region.”

Previous articleDangote emerges most valuable brand for 2020
Next articlePeru President, 12 ministers resign after death of protesters
