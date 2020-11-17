Wednesday, November 18, 2020

info@theabujatimes.com

Sports

Troost-Ekong calls for total concentration from Super Eagles against Sierra Leone

Must read

Sports

Rohr: Super Eagles to play forward, score goals and defend better against Sierra Leone

theabujatimes
The German tactician has revealed his side will give their best to ensure they secure all three points against the Leone Stars
Read more
Sports

Gareth Southgate: England boss wants Premier League to reconsider using five substitutions

theabujatimes
England manager Gareth Southgate wants the Premier League to reconsider its limit of three substitutions per match as injuries mount amid a...
Read more
Sports

Troost-Ekong calls for total concentration from Super Eagles against Sierra Leone

theabujatimes
The vice-captain of the national team has advised his side ahead of their crucial game against the Leone Stars in Freetown
Read more
Trending

Three injured as farmers, herders clash in Abuja community

theabujatimes
No fewer than three persons were injured in a bloody clash between farmers and herders at Iddo, a community in the Federal...
Read more
theabujatimes

The vice-captain of the national team has advised his side ahead of their crucial game against the Leone Stars in Freetown

William Troost-Ekong has urged the Nigeria national team to fully focus when they take on Sierra Leone in Tuesday’s Africa Cup of Nations qualifying game.

The Super Eagles squandered a 4-0 lead to play out a draw with the Leone Stars at Samuel Ogbemudia Stadium, Benin City on Friday.

On Monday, Gernot Rohr’s men arrived in Freetown for the reverse fixture of the encounter and had their first training session.

Troost-Ekong explained the three-time African champions are battle-ready for the game and urged his side to fully concentrate and secure all three points in the outing.

”We are ready, we just finished a good practice session and everyone’s ready for the game tomorrow,” Troost-Ekong told the media.  

“We prepare like any other game with this team (Sierra Leone). We don’t underestimate anyone and if we can just bring what we did in the first half of the last game and make sure we keep concentrated and see out the game, I think we have a good chance to do what we need to do.

“They (Nigerian fans) will see a team that is very hungry to get the win here. We want to qualify as soon as possible and it is up to us to do it tomorrow.”

Troost-Ekong also commented about the Siaka Stevens Stadium in Freetown, where the Super Eagles will take on Sierra Leone.

“We are used to everything, we are Africans we’ve been to Asana, we’ve been to Benin and Uyo and this pitch is like any other pitch we will get in Africa so it’s no surprise for us, we will be ready to face them,” he added.

With the draw on Friday, Nigeria maintain their lead in Group L with seven points from three games and a victory against the Leone Stars in Freetown could seal their place in the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations in Cameroon.

The Super Eagles finished with the bronze medal at the 2019 continental tournament, with Algeria clinching the gold and Senegal the silver medal.

Previous articleThree injured as farmers, herders clash in Abuja community
Next articleGareth Southgate: England boss wants Premier League to reconsider using five substitutions
- Advertisement -

More articles

Sports

Rohr: Super Eagles to play forward, score goals and defend better against Sierra Leone

theabujatimes
The German tactician has revealed his side will give their best to ensure they secure all three points against the Leone Stars
Read more
Sports

Gareth Southgate: England boss wants Premier League to reconsider using five substitutions

theabujatimes
England manager Gareth Southgate wants the Premier League to reconsider its limit of three substitutions per match as injuries mount amid a...
Read more
Sports

Osimhen ruled out, while Chukwueze, Dennis injury updates revealed for Nigeria against Sierra Leone

theabujatimes
The Super Eagles were rocked with injury problems before travelling to Freetown for Tuesday's game Nigeria coach Gernor Rohr has...
Read more

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisement -

Latest article

Sports

Rohr: Super Eagles to play forward, score goals and defend better against Sierra Leone

theabujatimes
The German tactician has revealed his side will give their best to ensure they secure all three points against the Leone Stars
Read more
Sports

Gareth Southgate: England boss wants Premier League to reconsider using five substitutions

theabujatimes
England manager Gareth Southgate wants the Premier League to reconsider its limit of three substitutions per match as injuries mount amid a...
Read more
Sports

Troost-Ekong calls for total concentration from Super Eagles against Sierra Leone

theabujatimes
The vice-captain of the national team has advised his side ahead of their crucial game against the Leone Stars in Freetown
Read more
Trending

Three injured as farmers, herders clash in Abuja community

theabujatimes
No fewer than three persons were injured in a bloody clash between farmers and herders at Iddo, a community in the Federal...
Read more
Trending

#EndSARS: Abuja panel resumes sitting, summons IGP, others

theabujatimes
The Independent Investigative Panel on human rights violations by the defunct Special Anti-Robbery Squad, SARS, and other Units of the Nigeria Police...
Read more

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

© 2020 - Zebra Media Company
MORE STORIES

Arsenal 4-1 Molde: Gunners make it three wins from three in...

Jose Mourinho hails Tottenham as ‘magnificent’ after Carabao Cup shootout win...

Wolves 1-3 Manchester City: De Bruyne drives opening win

Akinlabi Enters The History Books As First Nigerian To Play Competitively...