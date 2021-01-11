Tuesday, January 12, 2021

Troost-Ekong relishes reunion with ‘big brother’ Ighalo

theabujatimes

Super Eagles defender, William Troost-Ekong has relished his most-recent reunion with former international teammate, Odion Ighalo.

Both players met again after a long time at the Old Trafford where Watford played against Manchester United in the FA Cup third round.

“Great to see my big brother Odion Ighalo! Keep flying the flag for us,” Troost-Ekong tweeted on Sunday.

Troost-Ekong’s Watford fell to a 1-0 defeat to Ighalo’s United as the Red Devils advanced to the fourtg round of the competition.

While Ekong played for 76 minutes for his side, Ighalo was just an unused substitute for the Ole Gunner Solskjaer side on Saturday night.

Ighalo no longer plays for Nigeria as he announced his retirement from international football after the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations(AFCON) in Egypt.

