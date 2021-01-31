Sunday, January 31, 2021

Trump parts ways with impeachment lawyers

MTN, Airtel Nigeria commence NIN registration in Lagos, Abuja, Port Harcourt

Telecommunication firms, MTN and Airtel Nigeria have commenced the National Identification Number (NIN) registration exercise in its retail outlets across the country.
'No more crowning from Abuja,' Buhari tells APC members

President Muhammadu Buhari on Saturday ruled out imposition in the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the future. The president,...
Cows Take Over Abuja Road, Disrupt Vehicular Movement

Cows on Saturday blocked a major road in Apo area of Abuja, disrupting vehicular movement for many minutes. In...
French Billionaire Puts Mozambique Leader at Heart of Debt Scam

Privinvest Shipbuilding SAL and its billionaire founder Iskandar Safa have placed Mozambican President Filipe Nyusi at the center of the nation's $2...
Former President Donald Trump has parted ways with his lead impeachment lawyers just over a week before his Senate trial is set to begin, two people familiar with the situation said on Saturday.

The move has left Trump’s legal strategy in disarray as the two lead lawyers were working on his defence for his Senate impeachment trial.

Butch Bowers and Deborah Barbier, both South Carolina lawyers, are no longer with Trump’s defence team. One of the people described the parting as a “mutual decision” that reflected a difference of opinion on the direction of the case. Both insisted on anonymity to discuss private conversations, according to Reuters.

Three other lawyers associated with the team, Josh Howard of North Carolina and Johnny Gasser and Greg Harris of South Carolina, also parted ways with Trump, another source said.

A third source said Trump had differences with Bowers over strategy ahead of the trial. The president is still contending that he was the victim of mass election fraud in the Nov. 3 election won by President Joe Biden.

Biden
US President Joe Biden speaks during an event. File photo

The upheaval injects fresh uncertainty into the makeup and strategy of Trump’s defense team as he prepares to face charges that he incited the insurrection at the US Capitol on Jan. 6. However, all but five Senate Republicans this week voted in favor of an effort to dismiss the trial before it even started, making clear a conviction of the former president is unlikely regardless of his defense team.

It leaves Trump’s defense team in turmoil as he prepares for a trial starting on Feb. 9 to consider an article of impeachment passed by the House of Representatives charging Trump with inciting the Jan. 6 storming of the US Capitol by his followers.

It was unclear who would now represent the former president at the trial. His White House lawyers at his first impeachment trial last year, Pat Cipollone and Patrick Philbin, are not expected to be a part of the proceedings.

Capitol siege
Pro-Trump protesters storm into the US Capitol in Washington. File Photo

“The Democrats’ efforts to impeach a president who has already left office is totally unconstitutional and so bad for our country,” said Trump adviser Jason Miller.

“In fact, 45 senators have already voted that it is unconstitutional. We have done much work, but have not made a final decision on our legal team, which will be made shortly,” Miller said.Forty-five Senate Republicans backed a failed effort last Tuesday to halt Trump’s impeachment trial, in a show of party unity that some cited as a clear sign he will not be convicted of inciting insurrection at the Capitol.

Russian police detain over 500 at protests against Kremlin critic Navalny's jailing

Police detained more than 500 people at rallies in Siberia and Russia's Far East on Sunday as supporters of Kremlin critic Alexei...
UN urges countries to repatriate 27,000 'IS children' from Syria

Vladimir Voronkov, the UN counterterrorism chief, on Friday urged member states to repatriate some 27,000 children stranded in a massive camp in northeastern...
EU in 'damage control' as bloc turns to vaccine export curbs

The European Union's drastic plan to restrict exports of Covid-19 shots is more of a political ploy as prospects of successfully suing...
Trump parts ways with impeachment lawyers

Former President Donald Trump has parted ways with his lead impeachment lawyers just over a week before his Senate trial is set...
