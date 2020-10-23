Trump’s ‘good buddy is a thug’: Biden accuses President of legitimizing Kim Jong Un

North Korean dictator Kim Jong Un is “a thug’ who has benefited from President Trump’s diplomatic outreach, according to Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden.

“He’s legitimized North Korea. he’s talked about his good buddy — who’s a thug, a thug — and he talks about how we’re better off, and they have much more capable missiles able to reach U.S. territory, much more easily than ever before,” the former vice president said.

The dispute marked a rare national security interlude between domestic policy disputes, despite a tradition that the final presidential debate focuses on foreign policy. Trump, who held a pair of unprecedented summits with the North Korean despot in an attempt to break an impasse over the regime’s nuclear weapons program, maintained that his overtures have helped avert a “nuclear war” with Kim.

“He does have plenty of nuclear capability,” Trump said. “In the meantime, I have a very good relationship with him, different kind of a guy, but he probably thinks the same thing about me. We have a different kind of relationship. We have a very good relationship, and there’s no war.”

Trump adopted a hard-line posture toward Kim during his first year in office, vowing “fire and fury” if the tyrant continued to threaten the United States, but struck a more affable note after Kim agreed to a face-to-face dialogue with Trump. Those talks drew criticism from North Korea hawks, given that U.S. and North Korean negotiators were never able to agree on the basic terms of the denuclearization process.

“Are there any conditions under which you would meet with him?” NBC News correspondent and debate moderator Kristen Welker asked Biden.

“On the condition that he would agree that he would be drawing down his nuclear capacity,” Biden said. “The Korean Peninsula should be [a] nuclear-free zone.”

Trump derided that position. “North Korea — we’re not in a war, we have a good relationship, you know, people love us and having a good relationship with leaders of our country,” he said.