Monday, October 12, 2020

info@theabujatimes.com

Africa News

Tunisian MPs Threaten to Withdraw Confidence From Government

Must read

Africa News

Tunisian MPs Threaten to Withdraw Confidence From Government

abujatimes
The head of Heart of Tunisia party has sent an urgent letter to Prime Minister Hichem Mechichi asking him to reverse his...
Read more
Headlines

#EndSARS: IGP Disbands SARS Across The 36 States

abujatimes
In the finest spirit of democracy and response to the people’s yearnings, the Inspector-General of Police Mohammed Adamu has today, 11th October,...
Read more
Trending

Abuja #EndSARS protesters storm Force HQ, demand to see IGP

abujatimes
In the face of the protests against police brutality in the country, End SARS protesters in Abuja on Saturday stormed the Force...
Read more
World News

Biden says ‘chicanery’ at polls is the only way he could lose U.S. election

abujatimes
Democratic U.S. presidential nominee Joe Biden said on Saturday “the only way” he could lose to President Donald Trump was through “chicanery,”...
Read more
abujatimes

The head of Heart of Tunisia party has sent an urgent letter to Prime Minister Hichem Mechichi asking him to reverse his decision to use plastic for packaging cement instead of paper.

Head of the parliamentary Committee on Rights, Freedoms and External Relations Sameh Dammak said she sent the letter to the Premier after receiving vague answers about the issue by the Minister of Local Affairs and Environment during Friday’s session.

She affirmed that the information received by the committee indicate that the Ministry is not willing to review its decision to use plastic in packaging cement, prompting several MPs to withdraw confidence from the Minister.

According to Dammak, the decision is considered a crime against future generations.

Opposition parties have earlier slammed government officials for owning significant shares in the capital of the company that manufactures plastic bags, which was denied by a number of ministers.

Ministers say they have given up their shares in those companies before assuming government responsibilities, while parties accuse them of transferring their shares to family members.

Meanwhile, a number of lawmakers in the committee have called for withdrawing confidence from Minister of Industry Salwa al-Saghir if she doesn’t reverse the decision taken by the former Minister and for withdrawing confidence from the whole government at a later stage if it sticks to this decision.

Previous article#EndSARS: IGP Disbands SARS Across The 36 States
- Advertisement -

More articles

Africa News

Thousands rally in Ivory Coast to protest President Ouattara’s bid for third term

abujatimes
Thousands of opposition supporters rallied in the Ivory Coast's commercial capital on Saturday to protest against President Alassane Ouattara's plan to seek...
Read more
Africa News

EU to offer Mozambique support in tackling insurgency

abujatimes
The European Union will offer Mozambique support in tackling a wave of militant attacks in the country’s north by rebels with links...
Read more
Africa News

Mali frees 11 political and military figures

abujatimes
11 political and military figures arrested during the coup in Mali in August have been released, including former prime minister Boubou Cisse, the...
Read more

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisement -

Latest article

Africa News

Tunisian MPs Threaten to Withdraw Confidence From Government

abujatimes
The head of Heart of Tunisia party has sent an urgent letter to Prime Minister Hichem Mechichi asking him to reverse his...
Read more
Headlines

#EndSARS: IGP Disbands SARS Across The 36 States

abujatimes
In the finest spirit of democracy and response to the people’s yearnings, the Inspector-General of Police Mohammed Adamu has today, 11th October,...
Read more
Trending

Abuja #EndSARS protesters storm Force HQ, demand to see IGP

abujatimes
In the face of the protests against police brutality in the country, End SARS protesters in Abuja on Saturday stormed the Force...
Read more
World News

Biden says ‘chicanery’ at polls is the only way he could lose U.S. election

abujatimes
Democratic U.S. presidential nominee Joe Biden said on Saturday “the only way” he could lose to President Donald Trump was through “chicanery,”...
Read more
World News

17 dead in bus-train collision in central Thailand

abujatimes
At least 17 passengers were killed and more than dozen injured on Sunday when a bus collided with a train in Thailand,...
Read more

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

© 2020 - Zebra Media Company
MORE STORIES

Ex-defence minister is Mali’s interim president

Mali’s president resigns hours after mutinous soldiers arrest him

Egypt’s foreign minister urges greater push in Libya peace process

Zindzi, Mandela’s daughter dies in South African hospital