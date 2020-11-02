Monday, November 2, 2020

Turkey continues rescue work after quake, death toll hits 81

Protesters Paint #ENDSARS On Floor Of Abuja Airport

Nigerian youth calling for an end to police brutality and extrajudicial killings in the country on Sunday stormed the Nnamdi Azikwe International...
‘Cristiano is back’ – Ronaldo thrilled after match-winning return but won’t talk about coronavirus test criticism

The Juventus striker recently missed out on a Champions League clash with Barcelona but is now back in the fold with the...
Tottenham 2-1 Brighton: Gareth Bale scores first goal since return to seal victory

Gareth Bale scored his first goal since his return to Tottenham to secure Jose Mourinho's side a 2-1 victory over Brighton to...
Man Utd 0-1 Arsenal: Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang pen gives Gunners long-awaited win at big-six rival

Arsenal ended a run of 29 games without a win at a big-six side as Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang's second-half penalty gave them a...
Rescue efforts continued in eight buildings in western Turkish city of Izmir on Monday, authorities said, as the death toll from Friday’s powerful earthquake in the Aegean Sea region rose to 81.


Turkish authorities said 79 were killed, all in Izmir, while two teenagers died on the Greek island of Samos.


More than 3,500 tents and 13,000 beds have been supplied to provide temporary shelter, according to Turkey’s Disaster and Emergency Authority (AFAD), which said 962 people had been injured in Friday’s earthquake.


More than 740 victims have so far been discharged from hospitals, AFAD said.
Turkey is crossed by fault lines and is prone to earthquakes. In 1999, two powerful quakes killed 18,000 people in northwestern Turkey.


The Friday earthquake, which the Istanbul-based Kandilli Institute said had a magnitude of 6.9, was centered in the Aegean Sea, northeast of Samos.

Previous article‘#EndSARS exposed Nigeria’s weakness to cybercrime’
Next articleThai king says still loves protesters, Thailand is land of compromise
Thai king says still loves protesters, Thailand is land of compromise

Thai King Maha Vajiralongkorn said, "We love them all the same" of protesters who seek to curb his powers and he called...
England to enter new lockdown as UK virus cases pass 1 million

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson has announced a new month-long lockdown for England after being warned that without tough action a resurgent...
Thousands in Warsaw join biggest protest so far against abortion ruling

Defying strict rules that restrict gatherings to five people during the coronavirus pandemic, demonstrators walked through central Warsaw streets carrying black umbrellas,...
Buhari Urges Youths to Embrace Dialogue

President Muhammadu Buhari yesterday told the youths that the time has come for them to leave the streets and embrace dialogue.
