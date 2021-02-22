Monday, February 22, 2021

info@theabujatimes.com

World News

Turkey expresses condolences over explosion in Niger

Must read

Business

Why internet service providers are declining, by NCC

theabujatimes
Competition with mobile network operators (MNOs), harsh business operating environment, and inadequate national broadband infrastructure are some of the problems that have...
Read more
Trending

Police Arrest 9 Suspected Armed Robbers In Abuja

theabujatimes
Operatives of the Nigeria Police Force have arrested nine suspects for terrorising and engaging in armed robbery along Wuse, Jabi and  Kwali...
Read more
Trending

Nigeria’s first electric car Hyundai Kona makes debut in Abuja

theabujatimes
After an unveiling in Lagos last year, Stallion Group last Friday launched Hyundai Kona, Nigeria’s first locally-assembled electric car, in Abuja.
Read more
Trending

Air Force Plane Crash: ‘Plane in Abuja to refuel’

theabujatimes
Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Boss Mustapha said the plane was on its way to the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport...
Read more
theabujatimes

Turkey on Monday extended its condolences to Niger following the death of seven National Independent Electoral Commission (CENI) workers.

“We are deeply saddened that seven poll workers lost their lives and three further severely wounded yesterday [Sunday] in an explosion as an Independent National Election Commission vehicle tasked within the second round of Presidential elections held in Niger, drove over a mine in the Tillaberi region,” said a Foreign Ministry statement.

Sources in the West African country reported late on Sunday the seven local CENI members’ deaths when their vehicle hit a mine near the border with Mali. Three other election workers were also injured in the blast.

Turkey further expressed its condolences to the families of those who died in the explosion saying: “We share the grief of the friendly and brotherly people and the Government of Niger, wish Allah’s mercy upon those who lost their lives and extend our condolences to their relatives.”

Around 100 people were also killed in attacks in January after the first round of polls. The incidents occurred in two villages in Tillaberi.

The latest incident occurred after the ECOWAS observer team enjoyed a “calm and peaceful atmosphere” in the early afternoon. They had also expressed satisfaction since no major incident had yet been reported, despite low voter turnout at the opening of polling stations.

Previous articleDangote Refinery Set To Sell First Oil In Early 2022
Next articleDiscovery of uranium traces unlikely to derail US-Iran talks, experts say
- Advertisement -

More articles

World News

Discovery of uranium traces unlikely to derail US-Iran talks, experts say

theabujatimes
Iran is looking into the European Union’s invitation to hold “informal” discussions between the signatories of the 2015 nuclear deal and the...
Read more
World News

Israel starts reopening economy after two-month lockdown

theabujatimes
Israel lifted many of its coronavirus restrictions and started reopening its economy Sunday as the country’s vaccination drive and third nationwide lockdown...
Read more
World News

Iran shuts border with Iraq over UK variant spread

theabujatimes
Iran on Saturday shut its border crossings with Iraq and barred travel to provinces bordering the neighboring country over spread of the...
Read more

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisement -

Latest article

Business

Why internet service providers are declining, by NCC

theabujatimes
Competition with mobile network operators (MNOs), harsh business operating environment, and inadequate national broadband infrastructure are some of the problems that have...
Read more
Trending

Police Arrest 9 Suspected Armed Robbers In Abuja

theabujatimes
Operatives of the Nigeria Police Force have arrested nine suspects for terrorising and engaging in armed robbery along Wuse, Jabi and  Kwali...
Read more
Trending

Nigeria’s first electric car Hyundai Kona makes debut in Abuja

theabujatimes
After an unveiling in Lagos last year, Stallion Group last Friday launched Hyundai Kona, Nigeria’s first locally-assembled electric car, in Abuja.
Read more
Trending

Air Force Plane Crash: ‘Plane in Abuja to refuel’

theabujatimes
Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Boss Mustapha said the plane was on its way to the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport...
Read more
Africa News

Rwanda eases restrictions, opens all schools

theabujatimes
All academic institutions in Rwanda will open and resume physical tutoring starting Tuesday, February 23, ending the prolonged shutdown that particularly affected...
Read more

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

© 2020 - Zebra Media Company
MORE STORIES

5.2 Million More Job Losses US Records

US condemns systematic rape of Uighur women in China’s Xinjiang camp

Harvard, MIT sue Trump over ban on foreign students.

No proof from US on the claims Coronavirus came from Wuhan...