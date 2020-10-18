Monday, October 19, 2020

info@theabujatimes.com

World News

Turkish Cypriots voting in presidential runoff

Must read

Africa News

Guinea Holds Presidential Vote Amid Tension Over Third-Term Bid

abujatimes
Guinean voters are headed to the polls to pick a president Sunday after widespread protests over the incumbent’s bid to extend his...
Read more
Life & Arts

End SARS: Pastor Sam Adeyemi sends message to Nigerian youths

abujatimes
The Senior Pastor of Daystar Christian Centre, Sam Adeyemi on Saturday called on Nigerian youths to be comfortable as the End SARS...
Read more
Headlines

End SARS: It’s no longer peaceful, we’ll not fold our hands – FG issues strong warning to protesters

abujatimes
The Federal Government has said that the ongoing nationwide protest is no longer peaceful, warning that it will not fold its hands...
Read more
Headlines

Army to commence Operation Crocodile Smile over cyber warfare, others

abujatimes
The Nigerian Army has said its upcoming Operation Crocodile Smile will tackle cyber warfare and insurgency in the country, particularly in the North-East, where...
Read more
abujatimes

Voting starts at 8 am local time, with over 199,000 registered voters eligible to cast ballots nationwide

Voters in the Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus (TRNC) on Sunday have started casting ballots in the second round of presidential elections.

Turkish Cypriots are voting to elect their president for the next five years, choosing between Ersin Tatar, prime minister and presidential nominee of the National Unity Party, and incumbent Mustafa Akinci, an independent candidate.

The voting started at 8 a.m. local time (0500GMT) and is set to end at 6 p.m. local time (1500GMT).

In the first round on last Sunday, Oct. 11, Tatar came in first with 32.34% of the votes, while Akinci was second with 29.80%.

However, as none of the 11 candidates initially competing got more than 50% of the votes, Tatar and Akinci alone proceeded to round two.

Election authorities announced that over 199,000 registered voters are eligible to cast ballots in 738 ballot boxes.

Unofficial results are expected by 8 p.m. local time (1700GMT), followed by official results between 10 p.m. and midnight (1900-2100GMT).

COVID-19 measures

A total of 2,658 people appointed by election authorities will be on duty at polling stations.

The voters will enter rooms wearing masks, and staff will provide gloves.

Staffers will also ensure compliance with COVID-19 measures and prevent crowds during the vote.

Previous articleKubrat Pulev says he would never intend to ‘disrespect’ Anthony Joshua after referring to British world champion’s skin
Next articleArmy to commence Operation Crocodile Smile over cyber warfare, others
- Advertisement -

More articles

World News

US budget deficit hits all-time high of $3.1 trillion amid pandemic spending surge

abujatimes
The US budget deficit surged 218 percent to a record $3.1 trillion in the fiscal year ended September 30 due to a...
Read more
World News

French president denounces “Islamist terrorist attack” against teacher who was decapitated after allegedly showing Muhammed caricatures

abujatimes
French President Emmanuel Macron denounced what he called an "Islamist terrorist attack" against a history teacher decapitated in a Paris suburb Friday,...
Read more
World News

Supreme Court allows Trump to wind down census early

abujatimes
The U.S. Supreme Court on Tuesday allowed President Donald Trump’s administration to wind down population counting for the 2020 U.S. census earlier...
Read more

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisement -

Latest article

Africa News

Guinea Holds Presidential Vote Amid Tension Over Third-Term Bid

abujatimes
Guinean voters are headed to the polls to pick a president Sunday after widespread protests over the incumbent’s bid to extend his...
Read more
Life & Arts

End SARS: Pastor Sam Adeyemi sends message to Nigerian youths

abujatimes
The Senior Pastor of Daystar Christian Centre, Sam Adeyemi on Saturday called on Nigerian youths to be comfortable as the End SARS...
Read more
Headlines

End SARS: It’s no longer peaceful, we’ll not fold our hands – FG issues strong warning to protesters

abujatimes
The Federal Government has said that the ongoing nationwide protest is no longer peaceful, warning that it will not fold its hands...
Read more
Headlines

Army to commence Operation Crocodile Smile over cyber warfare, others

abujatimes
The Nigerian Army has said its upcoming Operation Crocodile Smile will tackle cyber warfare and insurgency in the country, particularly in the North-East, where...
Read more
World News

Turkish Cypriots voting in presidential runoff

abujatimes
Voting starts at 8 am local time, with over 199,000 registered voters eligible to cast ballots nationwide Voters in...
Read more

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

© 2020 - Zebra Media Company
MORE STORIES

Famous Bollywood Actor Irrfan Khan Dies At 53

Coronavirus Cases Top 1.5 million Globally

COVID-19 Deaths Hit People with disabilities hard – UN

Armenian-Azeri conflict embroils global forces