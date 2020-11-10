Tuesday, November 10, 2020

Two dismissed policemen arraigned for killing 69-year-old man in Abuja

Osinbajo seeks international collaboration for recovery

Vice President Professor Yemi Osinbajo (SAN) has said stronger international cooperation and collaboration among countries will be crucial in addressing the harsh...
Ansu Fati: Barcelona forward facing four months out after knee surgery

Barcelona have confirmed teenage forward Ansu Fati is facing four months out injured after undergoing knee surgery. The 18-year-old...
Paul Pogba: France boss Didier Deschamps believes Manchester United midfielder is unhappy

France boss Didier Deschamps says Paul Pogba "can't be happy" being left on the bench and playing out of position at Manchester...
We'll return customers' money for meters – Abuja Disco

Against the backdrop of the recent introduction of the National Mass Metering Programme, Abuja Electricity Distribution Company has said it will refund...
Read more
Two dismissed corporals were arraigned at the High Court of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Kubwa in Abuja on Monday for the killing of a 69-year old man, Solomon Eze, on May 10 this year.

The ex-policemen, Abubakar Adamu, 28, and Ibrahim Alfa, 36, first and second respondents respectively, both pleaded not guilty in court.

The duo, who were attached to the FCT Command, allegedly shot and killed Eze, an innocent passersby, while carrying out an arrest around Karmo.

After the incident, the FCT Police Command carried out an investigation, tried the two men and dismissed them from service.

A two count charge filed by the FCT Commissioner of Police at the High Court, Kubwa, reads in part, “That you ex-corporal Abubakar Adamu, male, 28 years old and you ex-corporal Ibrahim Alfa, male 36 years old, both dismissed officers under the FCT Police Command, Abuja, on or about the 10th day of May, 2020 at about 4pm at Ereke Junction, Karmo, FCT, Abuja within the jurisdiction of this Honourable Court committed a criminal offence to wit: culpable homicide punishable with death; in that, on the said date, you both caused the death one Mr Solomon Eze, 69 years old opposite Area Court, Karmo, Abuja, when you Abubakar Adamu shot him in the eye with AK47 rifle knowingly that death is a probable consequence of your act. You thereby committed an offence punishable under Section 221 (a) and (b) of the Penal Code Law.”

Prosecuting counsel, Donatus Abah, applied that the two suspects who have been in police custody be remanded in prison custody in Kuje.

The judge, Justice Bello Kawu, remanded the suspects in prison custody and adjourned the matter to January 25, 2021.

In court were the lawyer of the first respondent, H. D. Raymond and that of the second respondent, James O.

