Two people have been killed while a few others were said to have been injured as gunmen attacked Agalawa Village of Bagwai Local Government in Kano State.

According to the Police Public Relations Officer, DSP Abdullahi Haruna, who confirmed the incident to Channels Television, operatives of Operation Puff Adder are around the area to track and apprehend the gunmen.

Meanwhile, the commissioner of police in the state, CP Habu Sani, said the gunmen are armed robbers who stormed a shop where recharge cards are sold.

He added that four people were injured and are receiving treatment

Some residents, who spoke to Channels Television, said the gunmen attacked a local shopping centre and started shooting sporadically.

Source: Channels TV