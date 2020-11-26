UAE imposes visa ban on 13 countries, including five from Africa

The United Arab Emirates (UAE) has suspended the issuance of visas to citizens from 13 mostly Muslim countries, including five from Africa.

The document was sent to companies operating in a state-owned business park. Reuters has also seen the document which cited an immigration circular that came into effect on 18 November.

The new ban affects potential immigrants from Kenya, Somalia, Libya, Tunisia, Algeria, Afghanistan, Iran, Iraq, Syria, Lebanon, Yemen, Turkey and Pakistan.

An unnamed source told Reuters the visa ban was imposed for security reasons, but would likely last for a short period.