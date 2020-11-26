Thursday, November 26, 2020

Africa News

UAE imposes visa ban on 13 countries, including five from Africa

Gandujje, Gambari, Julius Berger, ministers meet in Kaduna over Abuja-Kano road

Concerned about the pace of work on the Abuja-Kano road, Governor Abdullahi Umar Ganduje of Kano State has sued  for peace from...
Chine Chimamanda Udodi becomes overall best female in CSN held in Abuja

In the Chemistry Competition organized by Chemical Society of Nigeria CSN, Chine Chimamanda Udodi, a Senior Secondary Two of Bishop Otubelu Juniorate...
Maina paid $1.4m for Abuja mansion, pocketed N146m DTA – EFCC witnesses

Prosecution witnesses testified against Abdulrasheed Maina, former chairman, Pension Reform Task Team (PRTT) before Justice Okon Abang of the Federal High Court,...
MTV Africa Music Awards (MAMA) returns!

MTV Africa and MTV Base announced the return of the continental flagship award show in 2021. The Iconic MTV...
The United Arab Emirates (UAE) has suspended the issuance of visas to citizens from 13 mostly Muslim countries, including five from Africa.

The document was sent to companies operating in a state-owned business park. Reuters has also seen the document which cited an immigration circular that came into effect on 18 November.

The new ban affects potential immigrants from Kenya, Somalia, Libya, Tunisia, Algeria, Afghanistan, Iran, Iraq, Syria, Lebanon, Yemen, Turkey and Pakistan.

An unnamed source told Reuters the visa ban was imposed for security reasons, but would likely last for a short period.

Kenya targets five million tourists annually post-Covid

Kenya's tourism ministry is targeting an annual record of five million international tourists by 2025 as it plots a strong post-Covid recovery.
At least 600 killed and tens thousands forced to flee Ethiopia

At least 600 people have been killed in Mai Kadara massacre in Ethiopia, in the Tigray region, forcing tens of thousands to cross the...
Tigray leader rejects Ethiopia’s ultimatum, says his people ‘ready to die’

The leader of Ethiopia's dissident Tigray region has said that his people are "ready to die" defending their homeland, rejecting Prime Minister...
