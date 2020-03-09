Uganda has told 22 foreigners who refused to self-quarantine on arrival for a business forum to return to their home countries.

Uganda’s Health Minister Jane Ruth Aceng said the 22 travellers had arrived from “category one” countries deemed high-risk in the ongoing coronavirus outbreak.

The ministry has categorised Italy, Iran, South Korea, France, China, Germany and Spain as countries whose citizens have to undergo self-quarantine for 14 days even if they do not have coronavirus symptoms.

The 22 travellers were informed of the self-quarantine requirement on their arrival at Entebbe International Airport.

They refused to observe the rule and instead opted to return to home.

Uganda is hosting a two-day business forum that is being attended by delegates from Europe.

The forum organisers have posted a security update on their website asking that those planning to attend follow the ministry of health’s guidelines.

Dr Aceng tweeted a video of her briefing:

We informed them about our procedure of self quarantine for 14 days. However, they were not willing to undergo this self quarantine. Today, they will return to their home countries.

I want to reiterate that Uganda has NO confirmed or suspected case of #COVID19. — Dr. Jane Ruth Aceng (@JaneRuth_Aceng) March 8, 2020

Source: BBC