Sunday, October 18, 2020

UK Company Invests $100,000 in Nigerian Software Firm

abujatimes

A United Kingdom company, Zetogon has said it invested $100,000 in a Nigerian software firm, AirSmat, to help the organisation to deliver world-class service on the African continent.

The firm is expected to use the cash to get its product, SmatCrows, to customers and support the product launch, according to a statement by their publicist.

Chief Technology Officer, AirSmat, Adeoluwa Ibikunle said: “The new investment will enable AirSmat to further build on its position as a startup that helps customers to proactively take business decision backed by intelligence obtained from AirSmat AI-based platform. We are starting out with food security for the continent; our solution allows smart farmers to gain control of their crop yield and general farming activities.

“Our innovative and creative approach will use world-class AI-powered software aimed at improving the efficiency of African farmers in terms of yields and productivity using the power of AirSmat Artificial Intelligent (AAI)-driven software. The software will provide timely information about the state of their crops and general operations on their farmlands.”

“Nigeria comes first with an official launch of our flagship product called Smatcrows in October and a similar launch would be carried out in other African countries by Q2 2021,” Ibikunle said.

Also, Zetogon said: “The funds will be used to support the launch of the software services designed to change the agricultural landscape by providing AI driven data that will add value to farming and all agro-allied businesses.”

The new product innovation is a crucial area of focus for AirSmat, which will enable farmers to get more information about their farmlands, thus ensuring timely decision making and, ultimately, increase crop yield.

AirSmat is a software company founded on the belief that drones will shape the future. The company is aimed at providing cutting-edge software solutions to many rapidly-growing industries adopting drones into daily operations by helping to transform the way businesses collect, manage, and interpret drone data. It is desirous to help businesses unlock the power of drone data.

Previous articleCBN makes clarification on alleged hacked website
Next articleSouth Africans Urge Zimbabweans, Other Foreigners ‘Grabbing Jobs’ to Leave
