Saturday, December 5, 2020

Umahi inaugurates health clinic for lawyers in Ebonyi

Gov David Umahi of Ebonyi has inaugurated a health clinic for judges, magistrates and lawyers in an effort to improve the healthcare system in the state.

The governor performed the inaugural ceremony in Abakaliki on Friday at the opening of the 2020/2021 legal Year in the state.

Umahi commended the Chief Judge of the state, Justice Anselem Nwaigwe on the activities and success of the 2019/2020 year and pledged more support to move the arm of government forward.

“This clinic for judiciary workers is a nice one. At least, it will go a long was to assist the healthcare of the officers.x

On employment of judiciary workers, the governor said the state government would look into it and strengthen the workforce.

“We will begin to upgrade the court in the local governments and by 2020/2021 legal Year, the state government will try to empower and develop lawyers,” Umahi stated.

Justice Nwaigwe thanked the governor for his support saying that the judiciary was committed to justice delivery.

He said the judiciary clinic was pertinent to human development and noted that the project was executed despite the interception of the fiendish COVID-19.

“Given the sedentary nature of work of judges, magistrates and lawyers, it is absolutely necessary to have a health facility within the precincts of the judiciary.

“Most judiciary officers find it not only difficult but inappropriate queuing up with other patients in the public hospitals to access medical attentions.

“Proximity to health facility of this nature will certainly make accessibility to medicare a lot easier and much more efficient,” Nwaigwe said.

Mr Cletus Ofoke, Attorney General and Commissioner for Justice, Ebonyi State also thanked the Governor for ensuring that the judiciary clinic was achieved.

