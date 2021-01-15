Umahi’ll contest presidency in 2023 –Ebonyi APC

Ebonyi State chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC), yesterday, said Governor David Umahi will contest office of the president in 2023.

Chairman of the party, Stanley Okoroemegha, stated this in Abakaliki, yesterday, when he received the forum of Senior Technical Assistants (STAs), Technical Assistants (TAs) and Executive Assistants (EAs) to the governor at the party office in Abakaliki after the forum had staged a solidarity walk round the streets of Abakaliki in support of the governor.

Emegha said those trying to distract the governor were wasting their time, stressing that the governor had started working on the blueprint he would use to govern the nation from 2023.

He urged the forum to continue to support the governor, assuring them that the governor had absolute confidence in them.

In a related development, former secretary to the government of the federation (SGF) and one time Senate president, Anyim Pius Anyim, yesterday, disowned posters in the social media bearing his name and pictures alleging that he has declared his intention to run for the office of the president in 2023.

Daily Sun gathered that different posters/banners, bearing the name and images of the Ebonyi born politician, flooded the social media Wednesday and yesterday, alleging that he was contesting the office of the president in 2023 on the platform of the People’s Democratic party.

But, Anyim, in a statement he personally signed, yesterday said he was not the originators of the posters neither did he ask anyone to print on his behalf. He said those who printed the posters were mischief-makers who were intent on causing confusion and heating up the polity unnecessarily.