The FCT Administration (FCTA) on Monday in Abuja promised to established bicycle parks in the territory to encourage more people to see bicycle as a means of transportation.

Muhammed Bello, the FCT Minister, made the promise while receiving participants in a mass rally.

The rally was part of activities to mark the maiden edition of the United Nations World Bicycle Day celebration in Abuja.

The UN World Bicycle Day was celebrated in Abuja by the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) in collaboration with the Cycling Federation of Nigeria (CFN).

Mr Bello, who was represented by Adamu Gwary, FCTA’s Deputy Director of Security, urged Nigerians to see cycling as a safer means of transportation to ensure environmental safety.

“Promoting the use of bicycle as a mode of transportation is a welcome development. We are all aware that the globally accepted means of transportation started with horses, advanced to bicycles and later to motor bikes and cars.

“We appreciate this because it has multiple benefits. It is affordable, and promotes the health and well-being of the users.

“The FCT will recognise this effort and ensure that the issue of establishing bicycle parks, particularly in the offices, markets and other public places, will be taken into consideration,’’ he said.

Mr Bello also promised that the administration would further consider the provision of dedicated lanes for bicycles.

The group also went to the Ministry of Health where the members were received by the Minister of Health, Isaac Adewole.