Tuesday, September 29, 2020

Uncertainty over flights as operators, workers disagree on strike

Man City 2-5 Leicester: Jamie Vardy scores hat-trick in stunning Foxes victory over Man City

Jamie Vardy scored a hat-trick as Leicester ran riot in a stunning 5-2 victory over Manchester City at the Etihad Stadium.
European round-up: Lionel Messi scores as Ansu Fati stars in easy Barcelona win, Luis Suarez scores on Atletico debut

Lionel Messi was back in scoring business for Barcelona on Sunday, leading them to a resounding 4-0 win at home against Villarreal...
Laycon Wins Big Brother Naija Season 5, Clinches N85m Prize

Olamilekan 'Laycon' Agbeleshe has emerged winner of the fifth edition of the Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) reality TV show.
Community repatriates 43 Nigerian women stranded in Lebanon

The Lebanese community in Nigeria has sponsored the repatriation of  43 Nigerian women stranded in their country, the News Agency of Nigeria...
There may be a disruption of flights as the four aviation unions and the Airline Operators of Nigeria have differed in opinions regarding the anticipated strike action scheduled by the organised labour on Monday.

The Airline Operators of Nigeria on Sunday evening took a stand saying it would not be joining the nationwide strike planned for Monday to press for the reversal of the recent hike in electricity tariff and petrol pump price.

This is according to a statement signed by the President, Dr Abdulmunaf Yunusa, who noted that the industry just opened the airspace after suffering huge losses caused by the COVID-19 pandemic for three months.

Yunusa who confirmed this to The PUNCH on the phone said if the Nigerian Airspace Management Agency, Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria and the Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority would work then, the airlines would function.

He said, “Labour unions are on the table with the government on a negotiation. The court has declared that labour cannot go on the strike.

“They will continue sitting tomorrow and we will give them time. The aviation union can join the NLC for negotiation, but it is not yet finished with the Federal Government.”

Speaking in a telephone interview, Spokesperson for Dana Air, Kingsley Ezenwa, backed the President of AON, noting that the airlines had suffered from the lockdown of the airspace which went on for months.

He said, “We are not going on strike and the statement was a single voice for all the airlines. We are not joining. “It is not like we are saying nobody should join but at least don’t stop people from flying.”

He confirmed flights have been scheduled for Monday but said passengers would be allowed to reschedule their flights if they encounter any disruption.

Public Relations Officer of the National Association of Aircraft Pilots and Engineers, Francis Igwe, said the pilots would down tools and join the strike as long as it was not called off.

“Even if the AON say they are not part of the strike because they are protecting their business, when they come there and there are no tickets, baggage handlers are not there, security people are not there, how will they fly?”

General Secretary of the National Union of Aviation Employees, Aba Ocheme, said the unions were committed to fulfilling the strike action.

He said, “Is the AON a trade union? The strike is declared by the Nigerian Labour Congress and the Trade Union Congress together with their affiliates. They were not part of the body who declared the strike.

NAFDAC to conduct pre-shipment analysis on imported drugs

The National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control on Sunday said it would embark on pre-shipment analysis of drugs imported...
Open banking gives banks, Fintechs room to share data

Banks have accepted the Central Bank of Nigeria's (CBN) directive to share customers' data with financial technology (Fintech) firms under the open...
FG develops rapid response register for poor Nigerians

The Federal Government through the National Social Safety Nets Coordinating Office is developing a Rapid Response Register to scale up the enrollment...
