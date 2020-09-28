Uncertainty over flights as operators, workers disagree on strike

There may be a disruption of flights as the four aviation unions and the Airline Operators of Nigeria have differed in opinions regarding the anticipated strike action scheduled by the organised labour on Monday.

The Airline Operators of Nigeria on Sunday evening took a stand saying it would not be joining the nationwide strike planned for Monday to press for the reversal of the recent hike in electricity tariff and petrol pump price.

This is according to a statement signed by the President, Dr Abdulmunaf Yunusa, who noted that the industry just opened the airspace after suffering huge losses caused by the COVID-19 pandemic for three months.

Yunusa who confirmed this to The PUNCH on the phone said if the Nigerian Airspace Management Agency, Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria and the Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority would work then, the airlines would function.

He said, “Labour unions are on the table with the government on a negotiation. The court has declared that labour cannot go on the strike.

“They will continue sitting tomorrow and we will give them time. The aviation union can join the NLC for negotiation, but it is not yet finished with the Federal Government.”

Speaking in a telephone interview, Spokesperson for Dana Air, Kingsley Ezenwa, backed the President of AON, noting that the airlines had suffered from the lockdown of the airspace which went on for months.

He said, “We are not going on strike and the statement was a single voice for all the airlines. We are not joining. “It is not like we are saying nobody should join but at least don’t stop people from flying.”

He confirmed flights have been scheduled for Monday but said passengers would be allowed to reschedule their flights if they encounter any disruption.

Public Relations Officer of the National Association of Aircraft Pilots and Engineers, Francis Igwe, said the pilots would down tools and join the strike as long as it was not called off.

“Even if the AON say they are not part of the strike because they are protecting their business, when they come there and there are no tickets, baggage handlers are not there, security people are not there, how will they fly?”

General Secretary of the National Union of Aviation Employees, Aba Ocheme, said the unions were committed to fulfilling the strike action.

He said, “Is the AON a trade union? The strike is declared by the Nigerian Labour Congress and the Trade Union Congress together with their affiliates. They were not part of the body who declared the strike.