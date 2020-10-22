UNESCO funds Tanzania over conservation of world heritage sites

The United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO) has granted Tanzania 59,836 U.S. dollars for conservation and management of two world heritage sites, the UN agency said in a statement on Wednesday.

The statement said the grant donated through the World Heritage Fund will be used for the conservation and management of the Ruins of Kilwa Kisiwani and Ruins of Songo Mnara as well as Kondoa Rock-Art Sites.

The project will be implemented by the Tanzania Wildlife Management Authority and Tanzania Forest Services Agency next year, said the statement.

“The UNESCO office in Dar es Salaam is pleased to support Tanzania with the implementation of these important projects, which will help to improve the conservation and management of iconic World Heritage sites in Tanzania,” said the statement.

Tirso Dos Santos, head of the UNESCO office in Dar es Salaam, said, “We are confident that Tanzania’s World Heritage sites can help the country to rebuild its tourism sector after the COVID-19 pandemic and contribute to sustainable development.”

Tanzania currently has seven properties inscribed on the list of UNESCO World Heritage Site.