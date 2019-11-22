The United Nations Children’s Fund has called on the Borno State Government to domesticate the Child Rights Act of 2003.

The UNICEF Chief of Borno Field Office, Geoffrey Ijumba, made this call on Wednesday during an event to mark the 2019 World Children’s Day in Maiduguri.

Ijumba, while congratulating the Borno State Government on the progress made in the protection of child rights, however, urged the state to domesticate the Child Rights Act of 2003.

He said, “As we look ahead to the next 30 years of progress, let’s recommit to children’s rights by domesticating the Child Rights Act. Doing this means committing to fulfilling children’s rights and holding duty bearers accountable. We stand ready to support Borno State and every child in the state.”

Earlier, the representatives of young people from Borno State presented an eight-point resolution to the Commissioner for Women Affairs and Social Development, Hajiya Zuwaira Gambo, detailing the challenges they were facing in the realisation of their rights and their recommendations.

The key issue they mentioned was access to quality education and improved opportunities for young people.

Receiving the resolution on behalf of the Governor of Borno, Prof. Babagana Umara, the commissioner noted that the issues raised in the youths’ petition were in consonance with the governor’s 10-point blueprint to develop the state.

