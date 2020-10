Unilever Nigeria Plc has recorded revenue of N17.395 billion for the nine months ended September 30, 2020, showing a jump of 93.9 per cent from the N8.97 billion posted in the corresponding period of 2019.

Operating expenses rose 77.3 per cent from N2.914 billion to N5.165 billion. However, the firm ended with a lower loss after tax of N1.541 billion as against a loss of N3.0 billion in 2019.