The Minister of Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management and Social Development, Sadiya Umar-Farouq, has said that the Federal Government

is set to start feeding schoolchildren in their homes, in conjunction with state governments.

Sadiya stated this on Wednesday while speaking at the Presidential Task Force for COVID-19 briefing.

According to her, the school feeding programme has been tailored in a way, to ensure that schoolchildren were fed at home despite the lockdown.

“We have made progress in the overhauling of the homegrown school feeding programme and sensitisation has already begun in the three frontline states of Ogun, Lagos and the Federal Capital Territory for implementation.

“The overhauling was sequel to a March 29, 2020 directive by Mr. President to identify modalities and continuation of the school feeding programme during the COVID-19 pandemic in the lockdown states as of then,” Sadiya said.

The Minister, however, noted that they will execute the distribution based on “data provided and structures put in place by participating states with support from partners that include the World Food Programme.”

The food would be distributed from door to door, as vouchers would be allocated at specific collection times to avoid overcrowding.

Schools remain closed across the country, despite the relaxation of a five-week lockdown on Monday.

(Daily Post)