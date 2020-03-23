Nigeria has recorded the first case of death to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) announced this on Monday via its verified Twitter handle.

According to NCDC, the case was a 67-year-old male who returned home following medical treatment in the UK.

He had underlying medical conditions- multiple myeloma and diabetes and was undergoing chemotherapy

Meanwhile, the family of the victim has released a statement identifying him as Suleiman Achimugu, a former Managing Director of Pipeline and Product Marketing Company (PPMC).

The statement which was signed by Abubakar Achimugu said the victim was in self-isolation upon his return from the UK and personally called NCDC after experiencing some discomfort that is related to COVID 19 symptoms.

“Our family is deeply saddened to inform you of the sudden death of our beloved Father, Uncle, Brother, and friend. Engr. Suleiman Achimugu (former Md of PPMC).

“He died of COVID 19 on 22/03/2020 some days after he arrived in Nigeria from the UK. He was in self-isolation upon his return from the UK and personally called NCDC after experiencing some discomfort that are related to COVID 19 symptoms.

“He tested positive and was promptly evacuated to the specialist hospital. He died while receiving treatment.

“We implore the general public to pray upon his soul and the recovery of infected persons. Your thoughts and prayers would be appreciated,” the statement read in part.

The victim has since been buried according to Islamic rites.