US budget deficit hits all-time high of $3.1 trillion amid pandemic spending surge

Kubrat Pulev says he would never intend to ‘disrespect’ Anthony Joshua after referring to British world champion’s skin

Kubrat Pulev has insisted he would "never disrespect" Anthony Joshua after referring to the British heavyweight star's skin ahead of their world...
“I rehabilitated, beautified Abuja cemetery” – Bauchi First Lady

Abuja, Oct. 16, 2020 Hajia Aishatu Muhammed, the first lady of Bauchi State, says she was instrumental to the rehabilitation and beautification...
#EndSARS protesters block Abuja airport road

#EndSARS protesters on Friday defied the Federal Capital Territory minister’s directive banning protests in the Federal Capital Territory as they shut down...
South Africans Urge Zimbabweans, Other Foreigners ‘Grabbing Jobs’ to Leave

Some South Africans staged a peaceful protest in the country today urging the government to cancel special permits for Zimbabweans, Mozambicans and...
The US budget deficit surged 218 percent to a record $3.1 trillion in the fiscal year ended September 30 due to a massive increase in spending to help the economy weather the coronavirus pandemic, the government announced Friday.

That was more than double the previous record deficit of $1.4 trillion hit in 2009 during the global financial crisis.

As spending ramped up and tax receipts fell due to the widespread business shutdowns, the Treasury Department said total government US debt soared to $26.9 trillion — larger than the size of the economy which shrunk in the second quarter to less than $20 trillion.

The budget gap under President Donald Trump already had been on the rise prior to the pandemic and hit $1 trillion this year for the first time since 2012 following the massive tax cut passed in late 2017.

Administration officials tried to put a positive spin on the figures, crediting Trump with acting quickly to deploy resources to ease the economic damage for American businesses and families.

“Under President Trump’s leadership, the economy has begun an incredible comeback,” Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin and White House budget chief Russell Vought said in a joint statement.

“The Administration remains fully committed to supporting American workers, families, and businesses and to ensuring that our robust economic rebound continues,” Mnuchin added.

Trump’s team for weeks has been locked in talks with Democratic leaders in Congress on a new rescue package to follow up on nearly $3 trillion in resources deployed in the early days of the pandemic, including the $2.2 trillion CARES Act.

Officials now acknowledge that it will be difficult to reach a deal before the November 3 presidential election, or to get the funds out even if they manage to agree.

Federal government outlays increased 47 percent in the fiscal year while outlays declined 1.0 percent.

However, the fiscal picture has been helped by borrowing rates near zero, dropping interest payments by 9.0 percent or $50 billion.

Previous articleFrench president denounces “Islamist terrorist attack” against teacher who was decapitated after allegedly showing Muhammed caricatures
Next articleWTO: Okonjo-Iweala’s Looking Good as 79 Countries Endorse Candidacy
French president denounces “Islamist terrorist attack” against teacher who was decapitated after allegedly showing Muhammed caricatures

French President Emmanuel Macron denounced what he called an "Islamist terrorist attack" against a history teacher decapitated in a Paris suburb Friday,...
Supreme Court allows Trump to wind down census early

The U.S. Supreme Court on Tuesday allowed President Donald Trump’s administration to wind down population counting for the 2020 U.S. census earlier...
Bangkok protesters gather amid fears of possible confrontation

Anti-government demonstrators have assembled at Democracy Monument in Bangkok amid concerns over possible confrontation with their rival royalist groups, Thai news agency...
UK Company Invests $100,000 in Nigerian Software Firm

A United Kingdom company, Zetogon has said it invested $100,000 in a Nigerian software firm, AirSmat, to help the organisation to deliver...
