The Imo State Governor, Hope Uzodinma, the, the Deputy President of the Senate, Ovie Omo-Agege, and All Progressives Congress Governorship Candidate for Edo State, Osagie Ize-Iyamu, held a strategy meeting in Abuja, on Thursday.

The meeting which was held behind closed doors at the APC National Secretariat, Abuja, started around 3:47pm and lasted for about 45 minutes before it was relocated to a secret location.

It also had in attendance, an Edo State member of the House of Representatives, Prof. Julius Ihonvbere, among others.

None of the party leaders spoke to the media after the meeting.

However, our correspondent gathered that the meeting was a precursor to a secret meeting with selected governors later on Thursday.

A high ranking member of the party who spoke in confidence said the meeting was relocated out of the Secretariat to another location to give room for the immediate past APC National Chairman, Adams Oshiomhole to attend.

The source said, “Winning the Edo State Governorship Election is a task that must be done. It’s an election we can’t afford to lose so, everybody who is anybody in the APC is being brought on board to ensure victory.”