Thursday, February 25, 2021

info@theabujatimes.com

Trending

Victims Of Abuja Crashed Military Aircraft For Burial Thursday

Must read

Trending

Victims Of Abuja Crashed Military Aircraft For Burial Thursday

theabujatimes
The seven Nigerian Air Force officers who died in Sunday’s air crash close to Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, Abuja will be buried...
Read more
Trending

FCT court seals shop in Wuse market over COVID-19 violation

theabujatimes
For violating COVID-19 guidelines and also harboring a man who allegedly obstructed the operations of the Enforcement Task force, an Abuja Magistrate...
Read more
Trending

Nigerians react as Niger Delta militants threaten to attack Abuja, Lagos

theabujatimes
Nigerians have been reacting to the threat by Niger Delta militants to attack Abuja and Lagos over alleged marginalisation.
Read more
Trending

FCT Suspends Traditional Ruler For Allegedly Aiding Kidnappers

theabujatimes
The Federal Capital Territory Minister of State, Dr. Ramatu Tijjani Aliyu, has suspended the Chief of Anagada, Malam Alhassan Musa, under the...
Read more
theabujatimes

The seven Nigerian Air Force officers who died in Sunday’s air crash close to Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, Abuja will be buried at the National Cemetery, Lugbe, Airport Road, Abuja, on Thursday.

The NAF disclosed this to journalists on Wednesday.

We had on Sunday reported how the aircraft, a Beechcraft KingAir B350i (NAF 201), conveying the military personnel crashed close to the runway of the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, Abuja after reporting engine failure.

“The Nigerian Air Force (NAF), earlier today, 21 February 2021, confirmed that one of its aircraft, a Beechcraft KingAir B350i (NAF 201), crashed while returning to the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, Abuja after reporting engine failure en route to Minna, where it was scheduled to conduct surveillance missions over Niger State and its environs in connection with the concerted efforts to secure the release of the students/staff abducted from the Government Science College, Kagara, Niger State,” NAF spokesperson, Ibikunle Daramola, disclosed this in a statement on Sunday.

“As earlier stated, the Chief of the Air Staff (CAS), Air Vice Marshal Oladayo Amao, has instituted an investigative panel to determine the remote and immediate causes of the accident. While the panel has commenced its work, the NAF, having notified the next of kins/family members of the deceased, regretfully announces that the following 7 personnel lost their lives in the crash:

“Flight Lieutenant Haruna Gadzama (Captain), Flight Lieutenant Henry Piyo (Co-Pilot), Flying Officer Micheal Okpara (Airborne Tactical Observation System (ATOS) Specialist), Warrant Officer Bassey Etim (ATOS Specialist), Flight Sergeant Olasunkanmi Olawunmi (ATOS Specialist), Sergeant Ugochukwu Oluka (ATOS Specialist) and Aircraftman Adewale Johnson (Onboard Technician).

“Earlier, the CAS visited the scene of the accident, in the company of the Honourable Minister of Defence, Major General Bashir Magashi (retired); Minister of Aviation, Senator Hadi Sirika; Chief of Defence Staff, Major General Lucky Irabor, and other Service Chiefs. The CAS, on behalf of officers, airmen and airwomen of the NAF, once more commiserates with the families of the deceased personnel and prays that the Almighty God grants their souls eternal repose.”

Previous articleFCT court seals shop in Wuse market over COVID-19 violation
- Advertisement -

More articles

Trending

FCT court seals shop in Wuse market over COVID-19 violation

theabujatimes
For violating COVID-19 guidelines and also harboring a man who allegedly obstructed the operations of the Enforcement Task force, an Abuja Magistrate...
Read more
Trending

Nigerians react as Niger Delta militants threaten to attack Abuja, Lagos

theabujatimes
Nigerians have been reacting to the threat by Niger Delta militants to attack Abuja and Lagos over alleged marginalisation.
Read more
Trending

FCT Suspends Traditional Ruler For Allegedly Aiding Kidnappers

theabujatimes
The Federal Capital Territory Minister of State, Dr. Ramatu Tijjani Aliyu, has suspended the Chief of Anagada, Malam Alhassan Musa, under the...
Read more

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisement -

Latest article

Trending

Victims Of Abuja Crashed Military Aircraft For Burial Thursday

theabujatimes
The seven Nigerian Air Force officers who died in Sunday’s air crash close to Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, Abuja will be buried...
Read more
Trending

FCT court seals shop in Wuse market over COVID-19 violation

theabujatimes
For violating COVID-19 guidelines and also harboring a man who allegedly obstructed the operations of the Enforcement Task force, an Abuja Magistrate...
Read more
Trending

Nigerians react as Niger Delta militants threaten to attack Abuja, Lagos

theabujatimes
Nigerians have been reacting to the threat by Niger Delta militants to attack Abuja and Lagos over alleged marginalisation.
Read more
Trending

FCT Suspends Traditional Ruler For Allegedly Aiding Kidnappers

theabujatimes
The Federal Capital Territory Minister of State, Dr. Ramatu Tijjani Aliyu, has suspended the Chief of Anagada, Malam Alhassan Musa, under the...
Read more
Politics

Akeredolu, new deputy sworn in for second term

theabujatimes
Ondo State Governor, Oluwarotimi Akeredolu, has said that his policy drive for the next four years will consolidate on achievements recorded across...
Read more

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

© 2020 - Zebra Media Company
MORE STORIES

Buhari forces attack peaceful ‘Free Zakzaky’ protest with tear gas in...

Group Asks Nigerian Government To Scrap ‘SARS’ Over Brutality On Citizens

Nigeria’s Balogun begins training with Steven Gerrard’s Rangers

Wike’s presidential campaign posters surface in Abuja