We Needed To Beat West Ham After Everton Setback – Man United Manager Solskjaer

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer said his Manchester United side “needed a good result” in beating West Ham after their last-gasp disappointment against Everton on Saturday.

It took until the seventh minute of extra-time for Scott McTominay to fire United ahead as they edged a 1-0 win to reach the FA Cup quarter-finals, four days after they had been held to a last-minute 3-3 draw by Everton in the Premier League at Old Trafford.

That left them five points off the top of the league, but they are still in the hunt for silverware and two games away from a first FA Cup final under Solskjaer.

He told BBC Sport that is what the club should be expecting, amid its longest barren run without a trophy since the 1980s.