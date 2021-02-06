Saturday, February 6, 2021

We will keep working for Abia people – Gov Ikpeazu tells PDP members

theabujatimes

Governor Okezie Ikpeazu of Abia State, has said he was greatly committed to do more work for people of the state in the days ahead.

The governor gave the assurance on Friday while addressing stakeholders and members of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) who visited him from Isiala Ngwa North and South Local Government Areas.

The governor assured that his last tenure will focus on providing more infrastructural developments in the state.

Governor Ikpeazu urged the members to remain steadfast in PDP, adding that the party remains the people’s choice in the South East.

The Governor also assured them that he would remain with them through thick and thin as long as he remains in office.

Ikpeazu enjoined the party members to always remain supportive of his government.

He assured them that he was confident of their support at all times and thanked them for the continuous display of solidarity.

