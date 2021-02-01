Monday, February 1, 2021

Wear Masks To Avoid Lockdown, Presidency Warns Nigerians

Headlines

Wear Masks To Avoid Lockdown, Presidency Warns Nigerians

theabujatimes
The Presidency has expressed worries over the reluctance of Nigerians to comply with the Executive Order that makes mask-wearing and observation of...
Read more
theabujatimes

The Presidency has expressed worries over the reluctance of Nigerians to comply with the Executive Order that makes mask-wearing and observation of social distancing in the public mandatory.

A statement issued by Garba Shehu, Senior Special Assistant to the President (Media & Publicity), on Sunday, explained that President Muhammadu Buhari introduced the order with the best of intentions and not with any motive to punish citizens.

It, therefore, appealed to Nigerians to give their maximum cooperation for the success of the policy as it is the only way to avoid further lockdowns.

The Presidency also appealed to State Governments, traditional rulers and religious leaders to play active roles in the sensitisation and enforcement of the Executive Order.

According to the Presidency, to achieve this, COVID-19 task forces and committees should persuade members of the public to cooperate with the government in achieving compliance and avoid crude methods that may create resistance and resentment, thereby defeating the primary goal of the Executive Order.

It further affirmed: “The Buhari administration is most reluctant to lock down the country and continues to emphasize the non-pharmaceutical measures and the only way to avert lockdowns is to observe these measures as put in place by the Presidential Task Force.

“Nigerians have come a long way from the dreaded lockdown and the administration is unhappy about any prospects of bringing it back as many citizens will not have food on the table without venturing out on a day-to-day business.

“Nigerians are required to wear masks, wash hands regularly with soap and clean water, and keep a safe distance with anybody not in your household, hoping that this will help check the spread of COVID-19.

Though vaccine availability is within reach, the propensity of the public for noncompliance weakens the fight against the virus.

“Nigerians must ignore baseless conspiracy theories that seek to deny the reality of the pandemic by complying with the order to wear masks.

“We have a duty to protect ourselves and others in this difficult global health crisis; no one has immunity against this pandemic. Ignoring health warnings and refusing to comply with safety measures does more harm than good.

“The COVID-19 pandemic is a major threat to public health and wearing of masks, social distancing in public places and the basic hygiene are necessary measures that have to be taken to safeguard the well-being of our citizens.

“Nigerians must always have it in mind that the COVID-19 pandemic is not only a threat to the health of the population but it is equally so to the national economy, and to every aspect of our everyday life.

“Protecting public health is one of the sacred duties of any responsible government and the administration will not abdicate that responsibility.”
https://tribuneonlineng.com/comply-with-mask-wearing-order-to-avoid-lockdown-presidency-warns-nigerians/

