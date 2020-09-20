We’ve translated Bible into 20 Nigerian languages – BSN

The Bible Society of Nigeria has said the organisation has translated the Bible into 20 Nigerian languages in addition to the Braille Bible for those who have visual disability and Nigerian Sign Language Bible for the deaf.

The BSN therefore called on the Federal Government and other tiers of government to make deliberate efforts to preserve Nigerian languages by enforcing their usage, especially in schools.

The BSN General Secretary, Dr Dare Ajiboye, said this was one of the proven ways to preserve the identities of the Nigerian people.

He stated these during a news conference to dedicate the Epie and Ogbia New Testaments in Lagos.

The two languages are spoken predominantly among locals in Bayelsa State.

Ajiboye said, “The society has translated the full Bible into more than 20 Nigerian Languages plus Braille Bible for those who have visual disability and Nigerian Sign Language Bible for the deaf.”

He noted that through translating the Bible into Nigerian languages, the society had helped to preserve various Nigerian languages and culture.