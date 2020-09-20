Sunday, September 20, 2020

info@theabujatimes.com

Life & Arts

We’ve translated Bible into 20 Nigerian languages – BSN

Must read

Sports

Arsenal 2-1 West Ham: Eddie Nketiah maintains Gunners’ perfect start

abujatimes
Eddie Nketiah came off the bench to score the winner as Arsenal snatched a 2-1 victory over a drastically-improved West Ham at...
Read more
Sports

Man Utd 1-3 Crystal Palace: Wilfried Zaha scores twice as retaken penalty helps sink hosts

abujatimes
Wilfried Zaha scored twice on his return to Manchester United as a controversial retaken penalty helped Crystal Palace to an impressive 3-1...
Read more
Sports

Gareth Bale: Tottenham sign Real Madrid forward on loan for the season

abujatimes
Gareth Bale has rejoined Tottenham on loan from Real Madrid. The Wales captain has completed a remarkable return to...
Read more
Life & Arts

We’ve translated Bible into 20 Nigerian languages – BSN

abujatimes
The Bible Society of Nigeria has said the organisation has translated the Bible into 20 Nigerian languages in addition to the Braille...
Read more
abujatimes

The Bible Society of Nigeria has said the organisation has translated the Bible into 20 Nigerian languages in addition to the Braille Bible for those who have visual disability and Nigerian Sign Language Bible for the deaf.

The BSN therefore called on the Federal Government and other tiers of government to make deliberate efforts to preserve Nigerian languages by enforcing their usage, especially in schools.

The BSN General Secretary, Dr Dare Ajiboye, said this was one of the proven ways to preserve the identities of the Nigerian people.

He stated these during a news conference to dedicate the Epie and Ogbia New Testaments in Lagos.

The two languages are spoken predominantly among locals in Bayelsa State.

Ajiboye said, “The society has translated the full Bible into more than 20 Nigerian Languages plus Braille Bible for those who have visual disability and Nigerian Sign Language Bible for the deaf.”

He noted that through translating the Bible into Nigerian languages, the society had helped to preserve various Nigerian languages and culture.

Previous articleCOVID-19 confirmed cases 57,145 in Nigeria, deaths 1,095
Next articleGareth Bale: Tottenham sign Real Madrid forward on loan for the season
- Advertisement -

More articles

Life & Arts

Davido To Feature In Eddie Murphy’s Coming To America 2

abujatimes
Nigerian Afropop star, David Adeleke, popularly known as Davido has become the first Nigerian musician to feature in  a Hollywood movie, as...
Read more
Life & Arts

#BBNaija- Double Eviction As Kiddwaya, Prince joins list of evicted housemates

abujatimes
Big Brother Naija housemate, Terseer Kiddwaya has been evicted from the Big Brother Naija Lockdown house. The son of...
Read more
Life & Arts

Daddy Freeze apologises to Oyedepo

abujatimes
Popular Broadcaster, Ifedayo Olarinde aka Daddy Freeze, has apologised to the founder of Living Faith Church aka Winners Chapel, David Oyedepo.
Read more

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisement -

Latest article

Sports

Arsenal 2-1 West Ham: Eddie Nketiah maintains Gunners’ perfect start

abujatimes
Eddie Nketiah came off the bench to score the winner as Arsenal snatched a 2-1 victory over a drastically-improved West Ham at...
Read more
Sports

Man Utd 1-3 Crystal Palace: Wilfried Zaha scores twice as retaken penalty helps sink hosts

abujatimes
Wilfried Zaha scored twice on his return to Manchester United as a controversial retaken penalty helped Crystal Palace to an impressive 3-1...
Read more
Sports

Gareth Bale: Tottenham sign Real Madrid forward on loan for the season

abujatimes
Gareth Bale has rejoined Tottenham on loan from Real Madrid. The Wales captain has completed a remarkable return to...
Read more
Life & Arts

We’ve translated Bible into 20 Nigerian languages – BSN

abujatimes
The Bible Society of Nigeria has said the organisation has translated the Bible into 20 Nigerian languages in addition to the Braille...
Read more
COVID-19

COVID-19 confirmed cases 57,145 in Nigeria, deaths 1,095

abujatimes
Nigeria now has confirmed COVID-19 cases, with 189 new cases recorded on Saturday night. According to a tweet from...
Read more

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

© 2020 - Zebra Media Company
MORE STORIES

Pastor Adeboye visits Buhari in Abuja

Police Nab Suspected Trafficker With 23 Children In Taraba

The Sky Sage – We Need This in Schools

COVID 19: FCT Administration Releases New Guidelines On Cessation Of Movement