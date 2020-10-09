Friday, October 9, 2020

WHO, foundation move against mental health issues among youth

abujatimes

Executive director, Partnership for Maternal, Newborn and Child Health (PMNCH) of the World Health Organisation (WHO), Helga Fogstad, will on Saturday, October 10, lead discussants to raise awareness on the rising mental health issues for youth, young adults, and students.

Chairperson of OISA Foundation, Olapeju Sofowora, disclosed this at a media briefing yesterday, saying experts in education, health and other sectors would discuss the issues at the third edition of the Olashore International School Annual Mental Wellness Conference dialogue with the theme: “Mental Wellness: A Central Pillar of Adolescent Wellbeing.”

She said the programme, planned to commemorate the World Mental Health Day and celebrated globally on October 10 every year, would be hosted on Zoom at 11:00 a.m. and would focus on the role of mental wellness in the wellbeing of young people between ages 10 and 18.

Sofowora added that the programme would focus on the general overview of adolescent mental health issues, cultural issues in their upbringing, and challenges of dealing with adolescents, among others.

Previous articleFG Begins Petrol-to-gas Conversion of Official Vehicles
