Wednesday, January 6, 2021

info@theabujatimes.com

Sports

Why Chelsea will not replace Lampard with Tuchel

Must read

Trending

Abuja chief judge retires

theabujatimes
The Chief Judge of the High Court of the Federal Capital Territory, Ishaq Bello, retired on Tuesday without any immediate plan for...
Read more
Trending

BREAKING: Abuja Court To Rule Friday on Bail Application For Sowore, Others

theabujatimes
AMagistrates’ Court sitting in Abuja has reserved its ruling on the bail application filed by the human rights’ activist, Omoyele Sowore, and...
Read more
Trending

Lagos, Sokoto, Abuja paid more for transport in 2020 – NBS

theabujatimes
Two states – Lagos and Sokoto – and the Federal Capital Territory paid more for road transportation in 2020, the National Bureau...
Read more
Trending

FCTA Seals Four Parks, Prosecutes 12 over COVID-19 Infractions

theabujatimes
The Federal Capital Territory Administration (FCTA) has sealed off four parks and arraigned 12 persons before the mobile court presided over by...
Read more
theabujatimes

Former Paris Saint-Germain boss, Thomas Tuchel, is unlikely to be one of the candidates to replace Frank Lampard as Chelsea manager, as the club have been warned off the German previously.

The Blues are in the middle of a miserable run of form, that has seen them lose four of their last six Premier League fixtures.

Lampard’s men are now eighth on the table, following a 3-1 defeat to Manchester City last weekend.

This has seen the pressure increase on Lampard, with his position believed to be “under serious threat”.

A shortlist of potential replacements has already started to emerge which includes Tuchel, former Juventus boss Massimiliano Allegri and ex-Chelsea striker Andriy Shevchenko, who has managed the Ukraine national team since 2016.

But now The UK Telegraph have suggested Tuchel will not be among the frontrunners should Lampard’s position become untenable, with the club having rejected him in 2017.

That year, Chelsea were first considering sacking Antonio Conte and Tuchel was put forward as a potential successor to the fiery Italian.

However, the German coach – who had recently left Borussia Dortmund – was described as “every bit as difficult” to work with as both Conte and Jose Mourinho.

Conte had repeatedly clashed with Chelsea’s board over transfers and the club’s hierarchy were warned that Tuchel was similarly volatile, rowing with both his players and employers at Dortmund and Mainz.

Tuchel continued in much the same fashion at PSG and Chelsea’s decision makers are very reluctant to hire another confrontational, outspoken manager who would be constantly sparring with them.

Lampard, by contrast, has a good relationship with director Marina Granovskaia and owner Roman Abramovich, which owes much to his time at the club as a player, but he has also united the club on several different levels since his appointment.

Previous articleChieftaincy tussle: Royal house accuses Plateau govt of defying court order
Next articlePochettino ‘welcomes’ Messi to PSG
- Advertisement -

More articles

Sports

Pochettino ‘welcomes’ Messi to PSG

theabujatimes
Paris Saint-Germain manager, Mauricio Pochettino, has said Lionel Messi is welcome at the club. Pochettino only took charge of...
Read more
Sports

Saliba completes loan move from Arsenal to Nice

theabujatimes
Arsenal defender William Saliba has moved to Nice on loan until the end of the season, both clubs announced on Monday.
Read more
Sports

Liverpool stumble again in Southampton defeat

theabujatimes
Liverpool failed to win for the third consecutive Premier League game as Danny Ings’s second-minute goal earned Southampton a 1-0 win at...
Read more

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisement -

Latest article

Trending

Abuja chief judge retires

theabujatimes
The Chief Judge of the High Court of the Federal Capital Territory, Ishaq Bello, retired on Tuesday without any immediate plan for...
Read more
Trending

BREAKING: Abuja Court To Rule Friday on Bail Application For Sowore, Others

theabujatimes
AMagistrates’ Court sitting in Abuja has reserved its ruling on the bail application filed by the human rights’ activist, Omoyele Sowore, and...
Read more
Trending

Lagos, Sokoto, Abuja paid more for transport in 2020 – NBS

theabujatimes
Two states – Lagos and Sokoto – and the Federal Capital Territory paid more for road transportation in 2020, the National Bureau...
Read more
Trending

FCTA Seals Four Parks, Prosecutes 12 over COVID-19 Infractions

theabujatimes
The Federal Capital Territory Administration (FCTA) has sealed off four parks and arraigned 12 persons before the mobile court presided over by...
Read more
Life & Arts

Paul Okoye of defunct P-square tests positive for COVID-19, warns Nigerians

theabujatimes
Nigerian Singer, Paul Okoye of the defunct Psquare group has tested positive for COVID-19. Paul revealed this on Tuesday...
Read more

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

© 2020 - Zebra Media Company
MORE STORIES

Tokyo Olympics organisers set to make decision on spectator attendance next...

European round-up: Lionel Messi scores as Ansu Fati stars in easy...

Ansu Fati scores in Spain win

Ben Chilwell: Chelsea complete £50m signing of Leicester left-back on five-year...