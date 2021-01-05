Why Chelsea will not replace Lampard with Tuchel

Former Paris Saint-Germain boss, Thomas Tuchel, is unlikely to be one of the candidates to replace Frank Lampard as Chelsea manager, as the club have been warned off the German previously.

The Blues are in the middle of a miserable run of form, that has seen them lose four of their last six Premier League fixtures.

Lampard’s men are now eighth on the table, following a 3-1 defeat to Manchester City last weekend.

This has seen the pressure increase on Lampard, with his position believed to be “under serious threat”.

A shortlist of potential replacements has already started to emerge which includes Tuchel, former Juventus boss Massimiliano Allegri and ex-Chelsea striker Andriy Shevchenko, who has managed the Ukraine national team since 2016.

But now The UK Telegraph have suggested Tuchel will not be among the frontrunners should Lampard’s position become untenable, with the club having rejected him in 2017.

That year, Chelsea were first considering sacking Antonio Conte and Tuchel was put forward as a potential successor to the fiery Italian.

However, the German coach – who had recently left Borussia Dortmund – was described as “every bit as difficult” to work with as both Conte and Jose Mourinho.

Conte had repeatedly clashed with Chelsea’s board over transfers and the club’s hierarchy were warned that Tuchel was similarly volatile, rowing with both his players and employers at Dortmund and Mainz.

Tuchel continued in much the same fashion at PSG and Chelsea’s decision makers are very reluctant to hire another confrontational, outspoken manager who would be constantly sparring with them.

Lampard, by contrast, has a good relationship with director Marina Granovskaia and owner Roman Abramovich, which owes much to his time at the club as a player, but he has also united the club on several different levels since his appointment.