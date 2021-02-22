Monday, February 22, 2021

info@theabujatimes.com

Business

Why internet service providers are declining, by NCC

Must read

Business

Why internet service providers are declining, by NCC

theabujatimes
Competition with mobile network operators (MNOs), harsh business operating environment, and inadequate national broadband infrastructure are some of the problems that have...
Read more
Trending

Police Arrest 9 Suspected Armed Robbers In Abuja

theabujatimes
Operatives of the Nigeria Police Force have arrested nine suspects for terrorising and engaging in armed robbery along Wuse, Jabi and  Kwali...
Read more
Trending

Nigeria’s first electric car Hyundai Kona makes debut in Abuja

theabujatimes
After an unveiling in Lagos last year, Stallion Group last Friday launched Hyundai Kona, Nigeria’s first locally-assembled electric car, in Abuja.
Read more
Trending

Air Force Plane Crash: ‘Plane in Abuja to refuel’

theabujatimes
Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Boss Mustapha said the plane was on its way to the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport...
Read more
theabujatimes

Competition with mobile network operators (MNOs), harsh business operating environment, and inadequate national broadband infrastructure are some of the problems that have led to the depletion of the generation of internet service providers (ISPs) in the country, according to the Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC).

The regulator, in new study entitled:  An Exploratory Study on the Challenges and Survivability of ISP Licencees in the Nigerian Telecoms Sector posted on its website at the weekend, showed that at a time, there were some 170 ISPs in the country.

It said it has 143 licensed as at October 26, 2020.

Other challenges identified by the regulator included multiple taxation; vandalism of infrastructure; disparity between advertised internet speeds and actual speed obtainable on the networks; inadequate provision of redundancy by ISPs to handle network downtime and lack of compensation for downtime; poor quality of service; inexplicable depletion of data services; and auto renewal of service, among others.

“Major operators in the ISP space have identified numerous huddles they have had to cope with and in fact, a good number of them have given in to these challenges to exit the market. Some of these challenges as identified are general to the telecoms sector while some are specific to consumer dissatisfaction with ISPs.

“The challenges have led to the low rate of renewal of licenses by the ISPs which is affecting the internet service segment of the country’s telecommunications sector,” the report said.

Nigeria with a population of over 200 million boasts 151,512,122 million internet users representing a 75.7per cent active internet subscription as at last September.

NCC said it was necessary to note that the 75.7per cent does not represent individual numbers of users, as a number of subscribers with multiple subscriber identity module (SIM) cards also have multiple active internet subscription.

“Therefore, data from statistics indicates that Nigeria has approximately 99.05 million internet users. This figure is projected to grow to 131.7 million internet users in 2023. The internet penetration amounted to 46.6per cent of the population in 2020 and is set to reach 65.2per cent in 2025.

In Nigeria, Internet subscription services are provided by the following technologies: GSM, CDMA, Fixed Wired, and Voice Over Internet Protocol (VoIP).

To solve the issue of artificially low internet/data prices, the study said a regulated minimum price level has to be put in place by the government and the Commission,  for big and small telecom operators to compete on the quality of the network and customer services they provide.

The report submitted: “There is an urgent need for the Commission to ensure the conclusion of the study on cost-based pricing determination in Nigeria for retail broadband and data services. The study report will allow the decision on the price of the data floor to encourage a level playing field for all industry operators.

“As investment in telecommunications infrastructure is essential to economic growth, the Commission should encourage adequate infrastructure build out as it contributes to the efficient operation of the sector and the survivability of the ISPs.

“The Commission should provide the best enabling environment that encourages additional Investment in telecommunications infrastructure as essential to economic growth, as adequate infrastructure contributes to the efficient operation of the sector.

“The Commission should conclude a critical review/amendments to the obsolete portions of the Nigerian Communications Act 2003, which is heavily concentrated on the provision of voice services, without much direction on the more relevant emerging technologies. Today, more emphasis should be placed on competition in the sector in a saturated market, the economy and other services closely related to the telecommunications industry, such as finance, technology and media services

It urged the Commission to champion the ubiquitous use of e-services, e-governance and e-business, which would result in an increase in the need for internet services which would invariably lead to more business opportunities, niches, and customers for the smaller ISPs especially in more rural areas which might not be so commercially viable for the MNOs to compete in.

“There is a need to encourage ISPs to improve their general business processes/ practices to ensure long-term growth and sustainability in order to create new revenue streams, recreate existing products, diversify into new areas for which resources and capabilities are available and establish a minimum market price,” the report added.

Previous articlePolice Arrest 9 Suspected Armed Robbers In Abuja
- Advertisement -

More articles

Business

Dangote Refinery Set To Sell First Oil In Early 2022

theabujatimes
Having crossed all hurdles, the 650,000 barrels a day Dangote refinery an integrated refinery and petrochemical project under construction in the Lekki...
Read more
Business

FG urges state govts to prioritise investment in water sector

theabujatimes
The Minister of Water Resources, Mr Suleiman Adamu, has underscored the need for state governments to prioritise investment in the water sector,...
Read more
Business

Electricity, banking, telecommunication top consumer complaints in 2020 – FCCPC

theabujatimes
The Federal Competition and Consumer Protection Commission (FCCPC) says the commission received the highest consumer related complaints from the electricity and banking...
Read more

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisement -

Latest article

Business

Why internet service providers are declining, by NCC

theabujatimes
Competition with mobile network operators (MNOs), harsh business operating environment, and inadequate national broadband infrastructure are some of the problems that have...
Read more
Trending

Police Arrest 9 Suspected Armed Robbers In Abuja

theabujatimes
Operatives of the Nigeria Police Force have arrested nine suspects for terrorising and engaging in armed robbery along Wuse, Jabi and  Kwali...
Read more
Trending

Nigeria’s first electric car Hyundai Kona makes debut in Abuja

theabujatimes
After an unveiling in Lagos last year, Stallion Group last Friday launched Hyundai Kona, Nigeria’s first locally-assembled electric car, in Abuja.
Read more
Trending

Air Force Plane Crash: ‘Plane in Abuja to refuel’

theabujatimes
Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Boss Mustapha said the plane was on its way to the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport...
Read more
Africa News

Rwanda eases restrictions, opens all schools

theabujatimes
All academic institutions in Rwanda will open and resume physical tutoring starting Tuesday, February 23, ending the prolonged shutdown that particularly affected...
Read more

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

© 2020 - Zebra Media Company
MORE STORIES

APCON Gives Condition for Foreign Firms’ Incursion into Advertising Business

FG spends N50bn to subsidise electricity for Nigerians – Power minister

Global Oil market conditions horrifying, OPEC’s Barkindo

We’re focusing on domestic gas growth – NNPC