Why more people may die if Trump doesn’t cooperate – Biden

Sports

Rohr: Super Eagles to play forward, score goals and defend better against Sierra Leone

theabujatimes
The German tactician has revealed his side will give their best to ensure they secure all three points against the Leone Stars
Read more
Sports

Gareth Southgate: England boss wants Premier League to reconsider using five substitutions

theabujatimes
England manager Gareth Southgate wants the Premier League to reconsider its limit of three substitutions per match as injuries mount amid a...
Read more
Sports

Troost-Ekong calls for total concentration from Super Eagles against Sierra Leone

theabujatimes
The vice-captain of the national team has advised his side ahead of their crucial game against the Leone Stars in Freetown
Read more
Trending

theabujatimes
No fewer than three persons were injured in a bloody clash between farmers and herders at Iddo, a community in the Federal...
Read more
US President-elect, Joe Biden, has expressed frustration about Donald Trump’s refusal to cooperate on the White House transition process.

According to Biden, “more people may die” without a coordinated fight on COVID-19.

He stated this while speaking to reporters in Wilmington, when asked what is the greatest threat from Trump blocking a smooth transfer of power.

“More people may die if we don’t coordinate on issues like distributing vaccines to Americans as quickly as possible.

“If we have to wait until (inauguration day) January 20 to start that planning, it puts us behind for a month, a month and a half,” Biden said.

“And so it’s important that there be coordination now — now, or as rapidly as we can get that done.”

According to Associated Press, Biden has won the 2020 US election with his current 290 college votes, which has since crossed the required 270.

World News

Peru President, 12 ministers resign after death of protesters

theabujatimes
Manuel Merino, Peru’s interim president has resigned after the death of two people on Saturday. The deceased were among...
Read more
World News

Biden ‘won rigged poll’, says Trump

theabujatimes
United States (U.S.) President Donald Trump has acknowledged that his Democratic challenger Joe Biden won the November 3 presidential poll, but reiterated...
Read more
World News

Al-Qaeda’s No. 2 Reportedly Killed In Secret Operation In Iran

theabujatimes
Al-Qaeda’s second-highest leader, accused of orchestrating the deadly 1998 bombings of two U.S. embassies in Africa, was killed by Israeli agents in...
Read more

