Sunday, November 1, 2020

info@theabujatimes.com

Why NYSC camp in Abuja was attacked – DG Ibrahim

theabujatimes

The National Youths Service Corps (NYSC) camp in Kubwa, Abuja, was attacked by those who thought items there were palliatives.

The Director-General, Brig.-Gen. Shuaibu Ibrahim, stated this on Friday.

He spoke after the Inspector-General of Police, Mohammed Adamu inspected the extent of looting and damage done to the facility.

Ibrahim noted that the scheme was preparing for the forthcoming orientation scheduled to begin on November 10.

“People think that NYSC camps have palliatives, but I want to tell Nigerians that we don’t have palliatives in our camps,” he said.

Ibrahim appealed to citizens across the country to stop attacking NYSC camps.

The DG said most of the items were labelled and only meant for corps members.

Food items and other materials were carted away during the attack last Tuesday.

The IGP said some have been recovered and a number of the burglars arrested, with the police searching for more suspects.

© 2020 - Zebra Media Company
