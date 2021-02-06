Saturday, February 6, 2021

info@theabujatimes.com

Politics

Wike: I said nothing about Tinubu during my visit to Yola

Must read

World News

Myanmar junta shuts Twitter and Instagram to curb protests

theabujatimes
Military authorities in charge of Myanmar broadened a ban on social media following this week’s coup and shut Twitter and Instagram, as...
Read more
Politics

Wike: I said nothing about Tinubu during my visit to Yola

theabujatimes
Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike, has refuted a recent report where he was quoted as saying that the National Leader of the...
Read more
World News

Germany warns of consequences over diplomat expulsion by Russia

theabujatimes
German Chancellor Angela Merkel on Friday condemned as “unjustified” Russia’s expulsion of European diplomats for participating in unauthorised demonstrations in support of...
Read more
Headlines

CBN Hammers Cryptocurrency Traders, Directs Banks to Close Their Accounts

theabujatimes
The Central Bank of Nigeria yesterday directed banks and other financial institutions to immediately close any accounts dealing in cryptocurrency or facilitating...
Read more
theabujatimes

Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike, has refuted a recent report where he was quoted as saying that the National Leader of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), Bola Ahmed Tinubu, would not see the gate of the Presidency in 2023.

In a statement yesterday by his Special Assistant on Media, Kelvin Ebiri, the governor insisted that he did not mention Tinubu’s name while fielding questions from journalists during his visit to Adamawa State earlier in the week, adding that irrespective of political affiliation, he has enormous respect for the APC chieftain.

The statement read: “The attention of the Governor of Rivers State, Nyesom Wike, has been drawn to false assertions attributed to him in an article written in The Guardian by Emmanuel Ande on February 5, 2021, titled: ‘Tinubu cannot see presidency gate in 2023, says Wike.’

“We wish to affirm that it is true that Governor Wike was in Yola, the capital of Adamawa State, on February 4, to inspect some projects being executed by Governor Ahmadu Umaru Fintiri. And while inspecting the Greater Interchange and Underpass in Yola, some journalists requested for an interview, which he graciously obliged them.

“The questions asked ranged from the purpose of his visit; the prospects of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) winning the 2023 general election and Nigeria’s rating in the global corruption index recently published by Transparency International.

“At no time during the interview session that lasted about five minutes did Governor Wike mention the names of Chief Tinubu and the APC’s former national chairman, Adams Oshiomhole or even alluded to them.

“We, therefore, consider the report by Mr Emmanuel Ande as preposterous, fabricated, malicious and intended to inflame relationship between Governor Wike and Chief Tinubu, whom the Rivers Chief Executive holds in high esteem.

“We wish to state without equivocation that irrespective of political affiliation, Governor Wike has enormous respect for Chief Tinubu and will never say or do anything to malign the hard earned reputation of the elder statesman. The report by Mr Ande is mischievous and aimed to discredit The Guardian.

“It is our belief that the reporter is probably acting as hireling of some treacherous political actors, who often capitalise on the susceptibility of some journalists to manipulate them to publish misleading or factually incorrect information for political purposes. We dare the reporter to provide any evidence to prove the veracity of his fabricated report.”

Previous articleGermany warns of consequences over diplomat expulsion by Russia
Next articleMyanmar junta shuts Twitter and Instagram to curb protests
- Advertisement -

More articles

Politics

We will keep working for Abia people – Gov Ikpeazu tells PDP members

theabujatimes
Governor Okezie Ikpeazu of Abia State, has said he was greatly committed to do more work for people of the state in...
Read more
Politics

INEC assures voters of additional polling units nationwide

theabujatimes
The Independent National Electoral Commission on Thursday gave a hint that additional polling units will be created before the 2023 general elections.
Read more
Politics

‘PDP must win Anambra to shame critics’

theabujatimes
A governorship aspirant for the November 6 Anambra Governorship Election on the platform of the Peoples Democratic Party, Ugochukwu Okeke, has urged...
Read more

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisement -

Latest article

World News

Myanmar junta shuts Twitter and Instagram to curb protests

theabujatimes
Military authorities in charge of Myanmar broadened a ban on social media following this week’s coup and shut Twitter and Instagram, as...
Read more
Politics

Wike: I said nothing about Tinubu during my visit to Yola

theabujatimes
Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike, has refuted a recent report where he was quoted as saying that the National Leader of the...
Read more
World News

Germany warns of consequences over diplomat expulsion by Russia

theabujatimes
German Chancellor Angela Merkel on Friday condemned as “unjustified” Russia’s expulsion of European diplomats for participating in unauthorised demonstrations in support of...
Read more
Headlines

CBN Hammers Cryptocurrency Traders, Directs Banks to Close Their Accounts

theabujatimes
The Central Bank of Nigeria yesterday directed banks and other financial institutions to immediately close any accounts dealing in cryptocurrency or facilitating...
Read more
Politics

We will keep working for Abia people – Gov Ikpeazu tells PDP members

theabujatimes
Governor Okezie Ikpeazu of Abia State, has said he was greatly committed to do more work for people of the state in...
Read more

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

© 2020 - Zebra Media Company
MORE STORIES

October 1st Deadline for Speed Limiting Devices Will be Enforced –...

Buhari Directs Full Release of N2.3tn to Fund Economic Sustainability Plan

Trump Pays $2m In Damages To Charities After Court Ruling

FCT Minister warns Abuja civil servants living in Nasarawa, Don’t come...