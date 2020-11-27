Friday, November 27, 2020

Wike reveals why Gambari was ‘shocked’ over Amaechi’s absence during South-South, FG meeting

The Governor of Rivers State, Nyesom Wike, has insisted that the Chief of Staff to the President, Prof. Ibrahim Gambari, was shocked over the Minister of Transportation, Rotimi Amaechi’s absence at the South-South stakeholders’ meeting with the President Muhammadu Buhari’s delegation because he knew that the Minister was at the airport with them.

Wike stated this while speaking on Channels Television’s Sunrise Daily on Thursday.

The governor described as regrettable the absence of Amaechi, who arrived at the Government House, Port Harcourt, with Gambari for the crucial stakeholders meeting on Tuesday, but failed to participate in the event for inexplicable reasons.

“When I told the Chief of Staff, where is my own Minister, he was also shocked, because he knew that the Minister was at the airport with them,” Wike said.

Recall that the Federal Government held a meeting in the Rivers State Government House, Port Harcourt, on Tuesday.

The meeting had in attendance most presidential appointees from the region and elected representatives.

Gambari led the presidential delegation comprising ministers from the South-South.

Previous articleLagos Senate race: APC’s Abiru files N1bn libel suit against PDP media director
Next articleEuropa League: Arsenal qualify for knockout stages after win at Molde
