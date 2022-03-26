WikiSexGuide has listed strip clubs in each city

FKK sauna club – Germany has over 500 so called FKK Clubs. Other countries such as Switzerland, Austria and Czech Republic have copied the concept and business over the past decade from Germany.

Laufhaus – The common term in Germany’s, Austria’s and Switzerland’s sex business is a Laufhaus, it is used because the customers walk through the corridors of the house (hence the name: Laufhaus/Walk House), can negotiate directly with the prostitutes and, where appropriate, may enter into a contract.

Termas – The Portuguese word Termas literally means Spa, but it refers to a legal club or facility where prostitutes operate. A termas is a combination of spa/health, club/massage, facility/bar/brothel in Brazil.

Soapland – Soaplands (??????, sopurando) are Japanese brothels where the girls bath you then provide blow jobs, hand jobs, body slides, anal sex or sumata (simulated sex with the girl rubbing up against your penis to get you off). Vaginal intercourse is illegal for brothels to offer as a service though you will find that most places do offer it.

Blowjob bar – For example in Thailand you can find several BJ bars where you can drink beer while a sex worker is giving you a blow job.

Pink salon – Pink Salons are blow job bars in Japan, and no other sex is available.

Strip Clubs and Striptease

Strip clubs are everywhere in western world. In some parts of the world strip clubs are forbidden, for example in India, China, Middle East and North Africa. A strip club is an adult entertainment venue and a type of nightclub in which stripteases or other erotic or exotic dances are regularly performed. Strip clubs typically adopt a nightclub or bar style, and can also adopt a theatre or cabaret-style.

Karaoke and KTVs

KTVs can be found mostly from Japan, China and Korea, but you can find them also in the Philippines, Hong Kong and Cambodia.

KTVs are karaoke bars consisting entirely of private rooms. Many of them are fronts for prostitution. Others can be more family-oriented.

Swinger Clubs and BDSM

Swinging, swinger clubs, fetish clubs and BDSM clubs are popular in different parts of the world. WikiSexGuide has listed swinger clubs in each location.

Swinging (sexual practice), also known as wife swapping or partner swapping is a non-monogamous behavior, in which partners in a committed relationship engage in sexual activities with others as a recreational or social activity. Swinging can take place in a number of contexts, ranging from spontaneous sexual activity involving partner swapping at an informal gathering of friends to planned regular social meetings to “hooking up” with like-minded people at a swingers’ club.

Orgy: having sex with more than one partner at the same time in the group of two or more couples.

Threesome: three partners having sex in a group. Either two guys and one girl or two girls and one guy.

Bi-Sexual: person’s acceptance of and participation in multiple sexual orientations. Bi-sexual are willing and open about having sex with both men and women.

Sex Shops and Adult Stores

A sex shop or erotic shop is a shop that sells products related to adult sexual or erotic entertainment, such as sex toys, vibrators, lingerie, clothing, pornography, lubricants, and other related products. In most jurisdictions, sex shops are regulated by law, with access not permitted to minors, the age depending on local law. Some jurisdictions prohibit sex shops and the merchandise they sell. In some jurisdictions that permit it, they may also show pornographic movies in private video booths, or have private striptease or peep shows. Also an adult movie theater may be attached. Some sex shops have also private booths where are glory holes etc. WikiSexGuide has listed adult shops in each location.