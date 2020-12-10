Thursday, December 10, 2020

Life & Arts

Wizkid, Burna Boy win big at MOBO Awards 2020

theabujatimes

On December 10, 2020, the MOBO Awards returned after a three-year hiatus andNigerian superstars, Wizkid and Burna Boy won big at event. Wizkid was named the Best African Act while Burna Boy was named the Best International Act.

On November 24, 2020, nominations for the 2020 Music of Black Origin Awards were announced. Nigerian stars, Wizkid, Burna Boy Davido, Rema, Fireboy, Adekunle Gold and Tiwa Savage got nods at the event for the event which honours black music from all corners of the world.

Burna Boy and Rema were nominated in the Best International Act category alongside Drake, Megan Thee Stallion, the late Pop Smoke, Lil Baby and more. In the best African act category, Burna Boyand Remawere joined by Wizkid, Davido, Fireboy, Adekunle Gold and Tiwa Savage.

Ghanaian stars, Shatta Wale and Stonebwoy also got nods alongside, Ivorian, Afro B, South African, Master KG and NSG.about:blank

The livestreamed event saw, which was hosted by Maya Jama and Chunkz and it featured performances by Headie One, Young T & Bugsey, Ms Banks, Kojey Radical and Shaybo, dancehall vocalist, Stylo G and soul singer,Tiana Major9.

Nigerian superstars, Davido and Tiwa Savage also performed at the event. Nigerian COVID-19 lockdown soundtrack, ‘Don’t Rush’ by Young T & Bugsey was named song of the year.

Here is a full list of winners at the event;

Album of the year: Nines – Crabs in a Bucket

Best male act: Headie One

Best female act: Mahalia

Song of the year (public vote): Young T & Bugsey – Don’t Rush (feat Headie One)

Best newcomer (public vote): Aitch

Video of the year: NSG – Lupita

Best R&B/soul act: Mahalia

Best hip-hop act: Nines

Best grime act (public vote): JME

Best international act (public vote): Burna Boy

Best performance in a TV show/film: Michael Ward as Marco, Blue Story

Best media personality: Chunkz

Best album 2017-2019: Ella Mai – Ella Mai

Best African act: Wizkid

Best reggae act: Buju Banton

Best gospel act: CalledOut Music

Best jazz act: Ego Ella May

Best producer: Jae5

Inspiration award: Steve McQueen

