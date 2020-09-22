Wednesday, September 23, 2020

info@theabujatimes.com

Sports

Wolves 1-3 Manchester City: De Bruyne drives opening win

Must read

Business

Kaduna Attracts 25 New Business Worth $500m – El-Rufai

abujatimes
Gov. Nasir El-Rufai of Kaduna state, says his administration has attracted 25 new businesses worth over $500 million as it continues to...
Read more
Trending

COVID-19: Over 100,000 visitors for Abuja Int’l Trade Fair’s indoor, virtual exhibitions

abujatimes
Over one hundred thousand visitors from Nigeria and other 150 countries are to participate in 15th Abuja International Trade Fair put up...
Read more
Sports

Wolves 1-3 Manchester City: De Bruyne drives opening win

abujatimes
Kevin De Bruyne scored one and had a hand in two more as Manchester City came through a difficult second half to...
Read more
Sports

Novak Djokovic wins Italian Open in Rome for fifth time ahead of French Open

abujatimes
Novak Djokovic won his fifth Italian Open as well as sealing a record 36th Masters 1000 title thanks to a 7-5 6-3...
Read more
abujatimes

Kevin De Bruyne scored one and had a hand in two more as Manchester City came through a difficult second half to take the points at Wolves.

Kevin De Bruyne was typically influential as Manchester City survived a tough second half to defeat bogey side Wolves 3-1 in their Premier League opener at Molineux.

Pep Guardiola’s side – aiming to reclaim the title they lost to Liverpool last term – were featuring for the first time in 2020-21 due to their involvement in the previous campaign’s Champions League knockout stage.

But City made up for lost time in a dominant first 45 minutes on Monday as De Bruyne capitalised on a rash challenge to break the deadlock from the penalty spot, before Phil Foden added a stylish second.

Wolves, who did the double over City last season, enjoyed a better spell after the break and belatedly netted through Raul Jimenez, yet De Bruyne’s tackle in the final seconds allowed Gabriel Jesus to strike a deflected clincher.

In control from the outset, City were gifted the opener as Romain Saiss lunged in on De Bruyne just inside the right edge of the area, prompting a spot-kick the reigning PFA Players’ Player of the Year tucked away.

The visitors remained on the front foot and had their second 13 minutes before the break as De Bruyne fed Raheem Sterling, who cut a pass back for Foden to slide into the net.

Wolves came from two down to win the corresponding fixture last season, but De Bruyne could have put the result beyond doubt heading into half-time had the advancing Rui Patricio not blocked well.

There was improvement from Wolves following the restart, though, and Daniel Podence came to the fore, blasting past the top-left corner, surprisingly dummying for Ruben Neves to scuff a shot goalwards and then lifting a lob over Ederson’s crossbar.

Jimenez was uncharacteristically wasteful as he turned a low finish wide and his goal 12 minutes from time – courtesy of a powerful header from Podence’s cross – could not inspire an improbable rescue act.

Instead, De Bruyne pinched possession and Conor Coady’s touch carried Jesus’ shot past Patricio to seal the points.

Previous articleNovak Djokovic wins Italian Open in Rome for fifth time ahead of French Open
Next articleCOVID-19: Over 100,000 visitors for Abuja Int’l Trade Fair’s indoor, virtual exhibitions
- Advertisement -

More articles

Sports

Novak Djokovic wins Italian Open in Rome for fifth time ahead of French Open

abujatimes
Novak Djokovic won his fifth Italian Open as well as sealing a record 36th Masters 1000 title thanks to a 7-5 6-3...
Read more
Sports

Chelsea 0-2 Liverpool: Sadio Mane strikes twice after Andreas Christensen sent off

abujatimes
Chelsea's title ambitions suffered a reality check with a 2-0 defeat to dominant defending champions Liverpool at Stamford Bridge on Sunday, as...
Read more
Sports

Akinlabi Enters The History Books As First Nigerian To Play Competitively For Real

abujatimes
The Real Madrid player every Nigerian was hoping would come off the bench against Real Sociedad, Marvin Akinlabi was handed his competitive...
Read more

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisement -

Latest article

Business

Kaduna Attracts 25 New Business Worth $500m – El-Rufai

abujatimes
Gov. Nasir El-Rufai of Kaduna state, says his administration has attracted 25 new businesses worth over $500 million as it continues to...
Read more
Trending

COVID-19: Over 100,000 visitors for Abuja Int’l Trade Fair’s indoor, virtual exhibitions

abujatimes
Over one hundred thousand visitors from Nigeria and other 150 countries are to participate in 15th Abuja International Trade Fair put up...
Read more
Sports

Wolves 1-3 Manchester City: De Bruyne drives opening win

abujatimes
Kevin De Bruyne scored one and had a hand in two more as Manchester City came through a difficult second half to...
Read more
Sports

Novak Djokovic wins Italian Open in Rome for fifth time ahead of French Open

abujatimes
Novak Djokovic won his fifth Italian Open as well as sealing a record 36th Masters 1000 title thanks to a 7-5 6-3...
Read more
Business

Nigeria, others’ GDP to hit $7tr by 2035, says ACFTA

abujatimes
Nigeria and other African countries’ gross domestic product (GDP) will reach $7trillion by 2035 because of their huge market, the African Continental...
Read more

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

© 2020 - Zebra Media Company
MORE STORIES

Juventus sack coach after Champion league exit

Ighalo shares video of Pogba dancing to Nigerian song

Zlatan Ibrahimovic signs further one-year AC Milan deal worth £6.2m

Chelsea sign Kai Havertz from Bayer Leverkusen for fee of £75.8m