Woman, children die inside shop in Abuja

A woman and her two children have died in suspicious circumstances inside a shop in Kubwa, a satellite town in the Federal Capital Territory.

The incident which occurred on Friday generated apprehension in the community.

Our correspondent gathered that neighbours, who observed that the shop was locked from inside, informed policemen who broke the doors and found the victims dead.

The dead bodies were subsequently evacuated to the Kubwa General Hospital.

An eyewitness, Nwabueze John, said, “The woman and her two children were found dead in her shop located along Arab Road, Kubwa, on Friday morning.

“Nobody could say what led to their demise. It was a pathetic sight and a grave tragedy. We learnt the woman rented the shop not long ago.”

A trader in the area, identified as Mummy Funmi, confirmed that the dead bodies of the unnamed woman and her children were discovered by the police following a complaint by other traders in the vicinity.

She disclosed that the incident had caused apprehension in the area as speculations on the cause of death were rife.

The FCT police spokesperson, ASP Mariam Yusuf, said detectives had commenced investigation into the tragedy.

She noted that investigation and autopsy would reveal the cause of death, pointing out that it was too early to speculate on the incident.