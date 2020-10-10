Saturday, October 10, 2020

Woman, children die inside shop in Abuja

Health

Buhari reappoints Shuaib CEO of NPHCDA

abujatimes
President Muhammadu Buhari has approved the renewal of the appointment of Dr. Faisal Shuaib as Executive Director/CEO of the National Primary Health...
Sports

Nigeria 0-1 Algeria: African champions pip Super Eagles in Austria

abujatimes
Algeria defeated Nigeria 1-0 in Friday’s international friendly encounter in Austria, thanks to Ramy Bensebaini’s lone strike in the opening 10 minutes. The Borussia...
Man invites gang members to rob Abuja neighbour

abujatimes
The police in Abuja have arrested a man, Michael Obi-Ude, who allegedly invited his gang members to dispossess his neighbour of a...
Politics

FG okays N9.2bn for NASS renovation, presidential fleet gets N12bn

abujatimes
The Federal Government has retained the N9.2bn budget for the renovation of the National Assembly complex. This is according...
abujatimes

A woman and her two children have died in suspicious circumstances inside a shop in Kubwa, a satellite town in the Federal Capital Territory.

The incident which occurred on Friday generated apprehension in the community.

Our correspondent gathered that neighbours, who observed that the shop was locked from inside, informed policemen  who broke the doors and found the victims dead.

The dead bodies were subsequently evacuated to the Kubwa General Hospital.

An eyewitness, Nwabueze John, said, “The woman and her two children were found dead in her shop located along Arab Road, Kubwa, on Friday morning.

“Nobody could say what led to their demise. It was a pathetic sight and a grave tragedy. We learnt the woman rented the shop not long ago.”

A trader in the area, identified as Mummy Funmi, confirmed that the dead bodies of the unnamed woman and her children were discovered by the police following a complaint by other traders in the vicinity.

She disclosed that the incident had caused apprehension in the area as speculations on the cause of death were rife.

The FCT police spokesperson, ASP Mariam Yusuf, said detectives had commenced investigation into the tragedy.

She noted that investigation and autopsy would reveal the cause of death, pointing out that it was too early to speculate on the incident.

Previous articleBuhari speaks on #ENDSARS protests
Next article#EndSARS: Police Disperse Protesters With Tear Gas In Abuja
