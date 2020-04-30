The Federal Government has ordered civil servants from level 14 and above, to resume their duties effective Monday, May 4.
In a communique on Thursday evening, the Head of Service of the Federation, Dr Folasade Yemi-Esan stressed that the resumption order includes those on essential services across the country.
According to the statement, all those mandated to resume on Monday will be allowed to work three times in a week and closing time would be 2pm.
The Head-Of-Service further directed that those who are resuming must adhere strictly to the observance of social distancing, use of face masks, hand sanitisers, and good general hygiene, adding all Federal Secretariats have been decontaminated and efforts were ongoing to do same in other public offices.
Below is the full statement as released from Dr Folasade Yemi-Esan’s office.
OFFICE OF THE HEAD OF CIVIL SERVICE OF THE FEDERATION
30th April, 2020
PRESS RELEASE
PARTIAL RESUMPTION OF OFFICERS ON GRADE LEVEL 14 AND ABOVE INCLUDING THOSE ON ESSENTIAL DUTIES
The Head of Service (HOS) of the Federation, Dr Folasade Yemi -Esan has directed officers on Grade Level 14 and above including those on essential services to resume work with effect from Monday, 4th May, 2020.
The directive is further to President Muhammadu Buhari’s broadcast on a phased and gradual easing of the lockdown measures occasioned by COVID-19.
The Head of Service in her statement also issued the following directives;
Offices are to open Three (3) times a week, namely Monday, Wednesday, and Friday. The closing time shall be 2.00pm on each day.
The concerned officers are to ensure full compliance with the directives and advice on the prevention of the COVID -19 pandemic.
These measures include maintenance of social distancing, regular washing and /or sanitizing of hands and wearing of face masks.
Officers are to limit the number of visitors they receive to the barest minimum. They should also ensure that the visitors comply with safety and health advices/ directives.
Permanent Secretaries and Chief Executive Officers are also advised to ensure that hand washing and sanitation facilities are placed at entrances and strategic points in their MDAs. Infrared thermometers are to be provided at the entrance of the MDAs for compulsory temperature checks while as much as practicable the entrance to the MDAs is limited to only one.
It will be noted that the Federal Secretariat Complexes have been decontaminated while efforts are ongoing to do same in other public offices.
Olawunmi Ogunmosunle
Director, Information