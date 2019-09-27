It is not often that the World Bank pours encomiums on nations or states. But it did just that last week, rolling out the drums for Federal Capital Territory Administration (FCTA). During an on-the-spot assessment they carried out in Abuja to see how the Conditional Cash Transfer (CCT) was faring in FCT, officials of the bank led by its Practice Manager, Mrs. Iffiah Sharif, lauded FCTA for efficient use of the funds as well as massive successes recorded so far in the scheme.

The scheme seeks to bring smiles to the faces of the poorest of the poor in society. The World Bank team, which included Mr. Muderis Mohammed of the Bank’s Nigeria SPJ Office, was received on arrival by the Head, FCT State Cash Transfer Unit (SCTU), Dr. Luka Maje Ayuba who also introduced the team to beneficiaries. The team interacted with the beneficiaries and applauded their success stories on improved standard of living due to the cash transfer. Speaking exclusively to Abuja Digest Weekly on the heels of the tour, Mrs. Sharif stated that FCTA is indeed a standard for states in Nigeria to emulate.

The World Bank chief expressed joy in the way and manner FCTA is implementing the CCT and the positive results it is getting, saying the bank arrived at the conclusions judging from the encouraging feedback obtained from beneficiaries in Gaube community, Kuje Area Council, which the World Bank team visited. The World Bank manager said: “I am deeply impressed with the success recorded so far. The enthusiasm of the beneficiaries and the efficient use of the stipends is a testament to the efficacy of the programme in FCT.” Also speaking, CCT National Programme Coordinator, Dr. Temitope Shinkaiye told the World Bank team that the beneficiaries have been able to engage in tangible business ventures through the Mandatory Savings Groups (MSGs) which enables them put resources together and access periodic loans.



Explaining the uniqueness of the FCT, Dr. Shinkaiye said: “FCT is the melting pot of the country; every part of Nigeria is represented in the FCT, hence whatever benefits the FCT benefits, every part of Nigeria does too.” She explained the components of the programme to include the Base Transfer. “The next component is building the capacities of beneficiaries so as to graduate them out of poverty. It is known fact that N1,000 cannot get anyone out of poverty, but with trainings, coaching and mentoring support given to beneficiaries so that they can be empowered to establish sustainable livelihoods and over time, they do graduate out of poverty,” she disclosed.

Abuja Digest Weekly learnt that the success of Cash Transfer Facilitators (CTFs) is determined by the number of households under each official’s jurisdiction who graduate out of poverty and not just the number of beneficiaries. A total of 200 beneficiaries are placed under each CTF and 20 groups of not more than 20 or less than 10 beneficiaries are then formed. For any community based training, not more than 40 beneficiaries are trained at a time. If there are 200 beneficiaries, then five groups train in a week. Dr. Shinkaiye explained that the FCT SCTU has the time schedule for CTFs, collects submitted reports and sends same to the national body.

Every Training Officer, she added, has the responsibility of overseeing training activities while a Livelihood Officer ensures that groups are formed, savings are mobilized, and beneficiaries registered in cooperatives and begin to inject capital into their businesses. In his remarks, Dr. Maje told the World Bank team that the successes recorded so far are as a result of the ”tireless commitment” of FCT Minister, Malam Muhammad Musa Bello, and the support of the Federal Government to lift every household in the Territory out of poverty. He thanked the World Bank officials for taking out time to visit the community, stating that a lot has been learnt from their comments and advice just as he promised that all gaps spotted will be filled.

In the same breathe, he enjoined beneficiaries to remain focused and efficiently utilize their stipends to graduate out of poverty, particularly as the programme is time-bound, adding that government is eager to scale up the programme to other Area Councils in the shortest possible time. Beneficiaries in Gaube community applauded the programme and requested for access road and employment for their teeming youths. For instance, spokesperson of the Young Shall Grow Savings Group, Esther Ruwabakin, thanked the World Bank team, National Cash Transfer Office officials, the FCT Minister, and FCT SCTU for the programme, stressing that it has made positive impact on their lives.

The National Cash Transfer Project is not the only Social Intervention Programme of the Federal Government. The N-Power, National Home-Grown School Feeding Programme (NHGSFP), and the Government Enterprise and Empowerment Programme (GEEP) are other investment components meant to cater for other citizens. The CCT involves a bi-monthly disbursement of the sum of N10, 000 for those who are in the lower rungs of poverty and is specifically designed to bring them out of the poverty line. It has the technical support of the World Bank and has over 7,000 beneficiaries in FCT alone.