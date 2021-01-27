Wednesday, January 27, 2021

YABATECH closes medical centre after worker’s death

YABA College of Technology (YABATECH) Lagos has closed its medical centre and the institution’s Academic Planning Unit as a result of the death of a worker, Mr. M.A. Omoighe.

The institution also directed students to vacate the hostels latest Thursday.

Omoighe  reportedly died from COVID-19 complications and was a staff of the Academic Planning Unit of the college.

The two facilities were shut on Monday to contain the spread of the virus following a review of  Omoighe’s death, which occurred on Sunday.

In a memo issued by the Acting Registrar, Dr. S.O. Momodu, the school said both the Academic Planning Unit and the medical centre would remain shut for two weeks. He also noted that the college would be decontaminated.

The college urged workers, who had contact with the late Omoighe and family members to go on self-isolation and come forward for COVID-19 test.

It also directed each office to operate on a rotation basis to accommodate only 50 per cent members at a time and that meetings with more than 10 attendees should be held virtually.

The institution also urged workers and students to adhere strictly to COVID-19 safety protocols.

